Class of 2024 linebacker Bodie Kahoun was one of many recruiting targets that were on hand to watch the North Carolina spring football game in Kenan Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Kahoun, a 6-foot-2, 210-pounder out of Patrick Henry High School in Roanoke, VA is a currently ranked a 4-star prospect and the No. 5 prospect in the Old Dominion State.

The standout was offered by the Tar Heel coaching staff in March and also holds offers from Duke, Indiana, Marshall, NC State, Notre Dame, Old Dominion, Stanford, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia.

THI caught up with Kahoun after his visit to Chapel Hill.