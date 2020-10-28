When THI first spoke with 4-star running back George Pettaway at an event in Virginia Beach in June, he wasn’t too familiar with the North Carolina program, but was beginning to research the Tar Heels.

UNC had extended him a scholarship offer just a week before, but fast-forward four months and Pettaway knows much more about Mack Brown’s program and was even in attendance for the Heels’ win over NC State last Saturday at Kenan Stadium.

Pettaway is the No. 100 overall prospect nationally in the class of 2022 and No. 4 at his position. The Nansemond Suffolk (VA) Academy standout is also the No. 5 prospect in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

THI caught up with Pettaway to see how his trip to UNC went and learn more about his growing relationship with the Tar Heels.:



