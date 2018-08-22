Kelly chose Auburn over offers from several schools, including Clemson, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Penn State, Oklahoma, Virginia, Washington State, Georgia and Notre Dame.

Cam’Ron Kelly , who is ranked the No. 15 safety, announced his commitment to Auburn on Wednesday.

Auburn has added another four-star defensive back to its 2019 class.

Kelly, from Oscar Smith in Chesapeake, Va., took an unofficial visit to Auburn in July. It was his first visit to Auburn and ultimately the only one he needed.



“It’s a very special place,” Kelly said. “I love the culture. I love the coaches. I love everything about it.”

Kelly’s interest in Auburn stems from Auburn’s interest in him. Defensive backs coaches Greg Brown and Marcus Woodson, as well as defensive coordinator Kevin Steele and coach Gus Malzahn, all prioritized Kelly.

“They are all great guys and all have been recruiting me,” Kelly said. “They have been there every step of the way.”

Kelly, who is on pace to graduate in December, is the 16th commitment and fourth four-star defensive back in Auburn’s 2019 class. He joins four-stars Zion Puckett, Jashawn Sheffield and Jaylin Simpson.

Rivals ranks Kelly, who is 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, the No. 5 player in Virginia and No. 190 in the Rivals250.