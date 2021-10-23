4-Star CB Asaad Brown Has 'Great Experience' At UNC Win
Asaad Brown was one of many recruits that were in attendance of North Carolina’s 45-42 win over Miami on Saturday afternoon in Kenan Stadium.
Brown, a 4-star class of 2024 cornerback out of Oscar Smith High School in Chesapeake, VA, was offered by the Tar Heels last March.
The 6-foot, 175-pounder has offers from Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, NC State, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia.
