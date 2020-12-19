Tychaun Chapman, a 3-star wide receiver who attends Princess Anne High School in Virginia Beach, VA, has committed to play football at North Carolina, he formally announced Saturday.

A 3-star prospect who goes to the same high school current UNC freshman Tony Grimes attended, Chapman is the first member of Carolina’s class of 2022 to commit. Chapman chose UNC over the other four schools in his final five: Alabama, Penn State, Maryland and Florida State.

He also had offers from Southern Cal, Virginia, Tennessee, Ole Miss, South Carolina and many others. Chapman, who is 5-foot-9 and 165 pounds, is the No. 8 player at his position nationally and the No. 14 overall prospect in talent-rich Virginia.

THI Director of Football Recruiting Deana King spoke with Chapman earlier this week about his decision to become a Tar Heel, and here’s what he had to say: