28-12, TJ Makes History, 8-0 1st Time Ever!
Hovey Field Friday night was the setting for the biggest regular season game in the City of Richmond in over a decade, maybe more and by the fans that showed up, there was no denying it. A small crowd early due to what I'm sure was a struggle to find parking spaces, by the time we got to halftime the stands were plentiful and the fence opposite end of the scoreboard was lined with fans of high school football and supporters of the those taking the field. For the first time since 1995 Armstrong and Thomas Jefferson were meeting with winning records but there was so much more on the line in this one.
For TJ, although they were not talking about, they were out to make history as the first Vikings team to reach 8-0. For both it was about strengthening their seeding in the Region 3A playoff crowd. Those factors coupled with as is often the case when you get city schools together, rivals made for a memorable night. A night that defined what city of Richmond football should be, can be.
Prior to the game, for the coin toss neither team wanted to shake hands. TJ was all business and Armstrong wanted to be the first to beat TJ this season. In game, the hits were plentiful but much of the barbing, the dirty talking came from the stands, not from the teams itself. Of course things got hot there too. In the first half there was a skirmish between a Wildcat and the TJ sideline and cheerleaders. In the second half there was a skirmish out on the field between the teams which the coaches from both teams were quick to respond to. What happened at the end though... that's priceless.
After a tough game, after fanbases traded shots, hits were laid, scuffles broken up... the two teams could have gone to their respective locker rooms or busses but instead some players met for the handshake line and before long all the players and coaches were shaking hands, hugging. The game was over, the animosity was over and respect from both sides had won the night just as much as TJ had.
1st Quarter Highlights
The first quarter and the first half action alone as about defense and feeling one another out. The fist quarter saw TJ forced to a rare 3 & out by the Wildcats defense but TJ came back and forced the same issue against the Wildcats.
Torel Clark & Carmel McCloud combined for a blink and it's over PBU that set the tone early that Anthony Allen & the Wildcats would not find much success through the air.
Late in the first quarter TJ found themselves back up at their own 2 yards line but QB Rashaud Cherry and crew were able to get the first, first down of the night for either team. This drive was highlighted by a 30-yard quarterback keeper from Cherry.
2nd Quarter Highlights
The second quarter is when things began to change in favor of the Vikings.
Myles Anderson converted a 4th & 5 to extend the Vikings drive but the Wildcats defense clamped down and kept them out of the end zone. The Vikings did themselves no favors with a false start that took a 4th & 5 and made it a 4th & 10. The Vikings with 8:47 to go in the first half chose to take the points rather than risk no points. The field goal, however, never stood a chance, way short.
Then came Armstrong's biggest challenge to the Vikings. Jah'kei Chavis was churning out yards to get the Wildcats first, first down of the night. Battles were fought between Anthony Allen, Jr. and Elijah Rice with Allen coming out on top. Athleticism was on display when Ajenavi Byrd came flying towards the TJ sidelines, destination end zone and hurdled a TJ defender in the process. The play was called back due to a penalty stealing the momentum from Armstrong and setting forth a chain of events that would change the complexion of the game.
3rd & 8 for the Wildcats, the defense brings it, Allen is scrambling and all the time, while the defensive front is chasing Allen, the TJ defensive backs are waiting patiently... Allen throws off his back foot, sights set on his man but Torel Clark would have none of it leaping in the air, getting the pick and racing down the field to Wildcats 12.
In 4 plays TJ tagged the end zone for the first time behind a Rashaud Cherry 1-yard shot. In the span of a minute, the Vikings would get touchdown #2. On the ensuing kick-off, the ball is touched, live ball! TJ jumps on it and has the ball right back sitting pretty at the Wildcat 38.
Dante Hall of Armstrong got the PBU on first down as the Wildcats defense did their best to keep TJ from another score. Ne'kyi Cherry, however, had other plans as he picked up 18 yards on the carry. In 4 plays the Vikings were at the Wildcat four and that was all the room Leroy Cosby needed as he punched it in.
The Vikings would take a 14-0 lead into the half.
3rd Quarter Highlights
TJ early on in the third quarter appeared to pickup right where they left off in the second quarter. Torel Clark & Dashawn Stovall making hits keeping the Wildcats from converting for a first down. Meanwhile it only took one play for Rashaud Cherry to hit Myles Anderson for a 28-yard touchdown to grow that TJ lead to 21-0.
The TJ defense continued to be a problem for Armstrong despite a pass interference call against the Vikings. Elijah Rice had a big time PBU on 1st & 10 while Carmel McCloud saw a sure fire interception hit him right in the chest.
TJ's momentum did stall as the third quarter began to wind down. TJ fumbled on 3rd & 15 and although they recovered, they would not score for the first time since the second quarter.
Armstrong went to work, determined to end the shutout. They converted a fourth down as we melded into the fourth quarter.
4th Quarter Highlights
The fourth was all about touchdowns.
Armstrong ended the shutout as they took a 1st & 17 and got a first down off a an offsides call against TJ then a Anthony Allen-Ajenavi Byrd hookup. With the ball at the 28 of TJ, Anthony Allen took care of the rest scoring from 16 yards out. The 2-point conversion attempt failed.
TJ came right back, Ty-Keycee Parker got the drive going with a 13-yard run, Myles Anderson finished it for his second touchdown of the night from 35 yards out with 5:44 to go.
The Wildcats knowing time is not on their side but together a second scoring drive that began at their own 35. Ajenavi Byrd picked up 8 yards from the start, after two incomplete passes Anthony Allen, Jr. converted the 4th down. A roughing the passer call against TJ setup the Wildcats at the TJ 19 and in two plays Allen was in the end zone for a second time. Once more the 2-point conversion would fail.
TJ would get the ball back and be able to take a knee, victory belonged to them as did history at 8-0.
|Time
|Play
|Record
|
(2Q) 1:22
|
Rashaud Cherry 1-yard run. Henry Gingras PAT.
|
7-0 TJ
|
(2Q) :21
|
Leroy Cosby 2-yard run. Henry Gingras PAT.
|
14-0 TJ
|
(3Q) 8:33
|
Myles Anderson 28-yard run. Henry Gingras PAT.
|
21-0 TJ
|
(4Q) 8:12
|
Anthony Allen 16-yard run. 2-pt conversion no good.
|
6-21 Armstrong
|
(4Q) 5:44
|
Myles Anderson 35-yard catch from Rashaud Cherry. Henry Gingras PAT.
|
28-6 TJ
|
(4Q) :52
|
Anthony Allen 14-yard run. 2-pt conversion no good.
|
28-12 TJ
Coach Speak
Players of the Game
Quarterback Rashaud Cherry put up 166 yards of offense with 108 of that coming from the pass. Cherry was 10 of 13 passing for a touchdown and scored the first TD of the night for the Vikings.
Myles Anderson had 92 yards of offense himself, 60 of that receiving where he had a 35-yard touchdown. Anderson had 2 second half touchdowns with the other coming on the ground.
Torel Clark was menacing all night long on defense. I don't have official numbers in terms of tackles but he did an interception, a pass breakup and multiple tackles.
Post-Game Nuggets
TJ improves to 5-2 at Hovey Field v. Armstrong.
TJ's 8th straight win over Armstrong ties Armstrong's 8-game win streak from 2005-2012 as longest in series.
TJ's 16 point victory was the largest over Armstrong for the Vikings since 2019.