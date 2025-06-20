2027 WR Demarcus Brown talks West Virginia offer

Roanoke (Va.) North Cross School 2027 wide receiver Demarcus Brown was surprised when he received the news that West Virginia was extending a scholarship offer.
Brown, 6-foot-4, 180-pounds, found out the news after his stop for a camp once he wrapped up his tour of the school. But he was surprised largely because he didn’t believe he performed to the best of his ability during the course of the camp.
“Getting that offer was a blessing. I’m truly grateful for it,” he said.
Brown was impressed with the camp setting and felt it was one of the best he has been to at this stage of his recruitment due to how organized and competitive it was.
“The energy and structure stood out right away,” he said.
Brown spent the day with wide receivers coach Ryan Garrett and his focus on details, which meant a lot to him throughout the course of the event.
“Once I started applying what they were teaching it actually worked when I went up against the defensive backs. I spent most of the time with Coach Garrett,” he said.
Brown said he definitely plans to come back to West Virginia at some point in the future in order to experience what the gameday is like in Morgantown.
At this stage, Brown isn’t sure where else he will visit and is still sorting that out with his family.
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe