2026 LB Markel Dabney flips from SMU to Michigan

2026 LB Markel Dabney has flipped his commitment from SMU to Michigan.

The three‑star prospect from Virginia made the announcement following an official visit to Ann Arbor during Michigan’s 7‑on‑7 camp.

Dabney originally pledged to SMU on May 13, citing the Mustangs’ culture and strong relationship with coaches as key reasons.

On3 lists him as a three‑star linebacker with an “elite” ranking of 86.6 nationally among Virginia’s talent. Rivals mirrors that evaluation, ranking him 5.6 nationally and noting his 6‑1, 208‑pound frame.

Dabney’s switch comes after building a strong rapport with Michigan’s staff, including a close bond with Virginia native Shamari Earls, now at Michigan, who helped persuade Dabney. The two developed a relationship during Dabney’s unofficial visit in March and strengthened it during his most recent stop.

Although officially recruited as an athlete, Dabney projects as a hybrid linebacker/nickel safety, exactly the kind of versatile defender Michigan covets.