Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

2026 Four-Star WR Dyzier Carter talks Rutgers, planning return trip

Richie O'Leary • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

One of the top wide receiver recruits in the 2026 class, Dyzier Carter is currently ranked the No. 186 overall recruit in the country and has a couple of recruiting visits lined up for the summer.

“Recruiting is going as planned,” Carter told Rivals. “I’m glad I have the right people in my corner, pointing me in the right direction because at times it can get a little overwhelming. I plan on visiting Penn State, Rutgers, West Virginia, Virginia Tech and will try to get to Florida State before going back to school. Also if time allows and finances are straight, then I’ll likely check out Tennessee and South Carolina.”

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement