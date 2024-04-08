The Norfolk, Virginia native is the Hoosiers' fourth commit in the class of 2025 and is the first wide receiver to join Indiana's 2025 class.

Bond, who visited Bloomington on an unofficial visit a week ago, caught 47 passes as a junior at Maury High School this past season. The 5-foot-8, 155 pound wide out totaled 1,347 receiving yards and hauled in 16 passing touchdowns last season.

A critical piece to Maury's Class 5 state title run, Bond held offers from a number of other schools. Boston College, Maryland, Duke, West Virginia and Virginia Tech amongst others had all offered the three-star receiver before he decided to make his pledge to Indiana.

A speedy target on the outside, Bond figures to give offensive coordinator and wide receiver coach Mike Shanahan another weapon to use in an Indiana receiving corp that boasts a lot of depth.