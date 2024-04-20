South Carolina picked up another commitment today from a visiting recruit ahead of the Garnet and Black spring game. DB Shamari Earls chose the Gamecocks, continuing the ongoing pipeline Shane Beamer and his staff have opened in the DMV area.

The 6’2” 180 lbs 3-star ATH will likely play DB at the next level, though he could potentially play closer to the line of scrimmage should he bulk up a bit more.

Earls chose the Gamecocks over offers from Miami (FL), NC State, Alabama, Michigan and more. He has a chance to move up in the rankings after a strong senior season.

Earls now has a bit of an opportunity to peer recruit for the rest of the evening with several other high profile prospects on campus this weekend.