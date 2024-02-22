Michigan State cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin and secondary coach Blue Adams have been busy on the recruiting trail as they look to build the future of the Spartans' defensive backfield in their vision. One of the most recent offers from the tandem was to 2025 three-star cornerback Terrance Edwards.

Edwards, who goes by "Deuce," is a highly-coveted defensive back with more than 30 scholarship offers to his name thus far. While he plans to play cornerback at the college level, Rivals currently ranks him as the No. 35 safety and No. 11 prospect in the state of Virginia for the 2025 cycle.

The Trinity Episcopal School (Richmond, Virginia) star has a family connection to the Spartans, as his cousin, Felton Davis III, was a four-year letterwinner and accomplished wide receiver for Michigan State under head coach Mark Dantonio from 2015 through 2018.

Edwards spoke to Spartans Illustrated about the offer, advice he has received from Davis, his relationship with Martin and Adams and more.