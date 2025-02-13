2025 Adam Ward Classic Recap

Check out a full list of Virginia High School Football prospects from the Class of 2025 who are committed and signed!
Rivals 3 star offensive lineman Jaiden Edwards is one of the top players in the state of Virginia and the 2026...
Check out the latest VHSL Hoops Top Tens, entering action on February 4, 2025 right here.
Jack Esworthy's Patriots of PH-Roanoke outlasted Pulaski County 55-46 to close out January.
Reviewing the Rivals.Com Virginia Prospect list for the top running back prospects who have not committed.
Check out a full list of Virginia High School Football prospects from the Class of 2025 who are committed and signed!
Rivals 3 star offensive lineman Jaiden Edwards is one of the top players in the state of Virginia and the 2026...
Check out the latest VHSL Hoops Top Tens, entering action on February 4, 2025 right here.