Penn State Football hosted a long list of visitors this past weekend for Junior Day and among those recruits was one of Virginia's top recruits in 2024 Green Run High School wide receiver Keylen Adams.

The 6-foot-2, 182-pound wideout currently ranks as the No. 3 prospect in the state for the 2024 class and is also the No. 170 overall prospect in the country.

Not too long after the visit, Adams spoke with Nittany Nation about his trip, what he did on the visit and more.

"The visit was a great experience," Adams told NN. "We got a tour of the campus, the football facility and we got to talk with our position coaches."