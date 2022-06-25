CHAPEL HILL - Class of 2024 tight end Max Randolph was one of many prospects invited to the Mack Brown Showtime Camp on Saturday at North Carolina Koman Practice Complex. The 6-foot-1, 208-pounder from Independence High School in Ashburn, Virginia, is the brother of class of 2023 North Carolina commit Julien Randolph.

While the elder Randolph took his official visit to Chapel Hill the same weekend, Max participated in the camp.

Even though he hasn't been offered by the Tar Heels, he had plenty of positive things to say about UNC: