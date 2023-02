It didn't take very long for running back Peyton Lewis to form a relationship with the Wisconsin coaching staff and earn an offer from the Badgers.

The communication between the two began when Dennis Haley - who also played at Salem High School in Virginia before he starred at the University of Virginia and the NFL for five years - connected Lewis to the UW coaching staff. Running backs coach Devon Spalding and wide receivers Mike Brown reached out, and after just a few days, the junior picked up an offer on Feb. 8.

"It was kind of unexpected," Lewis told BadgerBlitz.com. "I wasn’t sure at the time of their interest in me, so getting an unexpected offer was definitely thrilling and I was excited about that."