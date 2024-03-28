BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana basketball has earned a late commitment in the 2024 recruiting class. Bryson Tucker, a five-star small forward and the No. 19 overall target in his class (Rivals), announced his commitment to Indiana basketball Thursday afternoon. After previous lone signee Liam McNeeley's release from his original letter of intent with Indiana, Tucker – a McDonald's All-American this season – becomes the first commitment of the Hoosiers' incoming 2024 class.

A native of Baltimore, and standout at Bishop O'Connell High School after having spent the previous year at IMG Academy, Tucker was originally considering the NBA's G-League Ignite program, which recently announced it would be closing its doors after this season. The status of the league was originally brought into question when NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told reporters that the future of the Ignite program was up in the air due to the multiple paths athletes now have in getting to the league, and more important to the G-League's standing, could get paid to do so. Alas, that re-opened the recruiting process for Tucker, who was reportedly down to Kansas and Michigan State alongside the Ignite in his final list. Indiana was involved earlier in the process, but emerged late after the change. IU reportedly hosted Tucker for a visit on campus and, now, was able to secure commitment from the five-star wing.