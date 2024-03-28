2024 five-star wing Bryson Tucker commits to Indiana
Subscribe to TheHoosier.com for Indiana football and basketball news and recruiting and access to TheHoosier's premium message boards.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana basketball has earned a late commitment in the 2024 recruiting class.
Bryson Tucker, a five-star small forward and the No. 19 overall target in his class (Rivals), announced his commitment to Indiana basketball Thursday afternoon.
After previous lone signee Liam McNeeley's release from his original letter of intent with Indiana, Tucker – a McDonald's All-American this season – becomes the first commitment of the Hoosiers' incoming 2024 class.
A native of Baltimore, and standout at Bishop O'Connell High School after having spent the previous year at IMG Academy, Tucker was originally considering the NBA's G-League Ignite program, which recently announced it would be closing its doors after this season. The status of the league was originally brought into question when NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told reporters that the future of the Ignite program was up in the air due to the multiple paths athletes now have in getting to the league, and more important to the G-League's standing, could get paid to do so.
Alas, that re-opened the recruiting process for Tucker, who was reportedly down to Kansas and Michigan State alongside the Ignite in his final list.
Indiana was involved earlier in the process, but emerged late after the change. IU reportedly hosted Tucker for a visit on campus and, now, was able to secure commitment from the five-star wing.
Rivals' Jason Jordan mentioned in a December article that Tucker "has been consistent about also looking into pro options as he narrows down his options." In three years under head coach Mike Woodson, the Hoosiers have produced three products that are at or headed to the next level – Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jalen Hood-Schifino in 2023, and Kel'el Ware in 2024.
In late March, Tucker told ESPN's Paul Biancardi that "Indiana's playstyle fits me," after he took a visit to Bloomington and met with IU's staff.
NBA Draft Room offers this scouting report of Tucker:
"Tucker is a broad-shouldered big wing with impressive offensive talents. He’s oozing with upside potential and has a silky smooth game. He can operate in the post and the mid range or stretch the floor out to 3. Has all the tools of a future first round pick."
And On3's evaluation, by Jamie Shaw:
"Simply put, Bryson Tucker is a basketball player. He has great size to go with a natural basketball IQ. Nothing in his game seems to ever be rushed; he plays at his own pace. He understands change of pace, and he makes good decisions with the ball. He is good on the ball in the half-court, makes solid decisions, and doesn't put the ball in trouble off the bounce. Tucker has good length, and he is a good athlete. He can make shots with a confident pull-up. Tucker's dad, Byron, is 6-10 and scored over 1,000 points at NC State/George Mason. You would like to see Bryson's jump shot to become more consistent. He is really good in the mid-range, one to two dribble pull ups from the elbows. An explosive athlete, he is good in transition. He has a great work ethic and is one to continue watching as a five-star."
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board