Rivals three-star ATH Elijah Washington committed to Syracuse on Wednesday, he announced on social media.

"I felt like it was the right move to make," Washington said to The Juice Online. "It’s a great and honest move for my future."

The 6-foot-7, 210-pound athlete plays both wide receiver and tight end at Lake Taylor (VA) and led the Titans to an 11-2 record in 2022.

He received an offer from Syracuse in May, and selected the Orange over an offer list that also included Rutgers, Virginia and West Virginia.