2024 ATH Elijah Washington commits to Syracuse
Rivals three-star ATH Elijah Washington committed to Syracuse on Wednesday, he announced on social media.
"I felt like it was the right move to make," Washington said to The Juice Online. "It’s a great and honest move for my future."
The 6-foot-7, 210-pound athlete plays both wide receiver and tight end at Lake Taylor (VA) and led the Titans to an 11-2 record in 2022.
He received an offer from Syracuse in May, and selected the Orange over an offer list that also included Rutgers, Virginia and West Virginia.
Washington saw how Syracuse used Oronde Gadsden II last year, with the tight end earning First-Team All-ACC Honors.
"I think I would be a perfect fit in the system," Washington said in a previous interview. "It’s a great program."
The Orange class now includes New Jersey's Jayden Brown, Ta'Ron Haile, Braheem Long, Zekai Wimberly, Trashon Dye, and Travon Dye.
Other members of Syracuse's class include ATH Matthew Stenbroten, quarterback Jahkari Williams, tight end Jamie Tremble, defensive back Clinton Robinson, running back Jaden Hart, defensive lineman David McMorris, defensive lineman Tristen Graham and offensive lineman Noah Rosahac.
