The 2023 VISAA State Baseball Tournament Seeds and Pairings have been released.

Taking the top seed in Division I is Benedictine with Cape Henry checking in as the No. 2 seed and Collegiate as the No. 3 seed. Over in Division II, perennial powers Highland School and Greenbrier Christian are the top two seeds. Division III features Walsingham Academy as the top seed.

Final 2023 VISAA State Baseball Seeds for Division I, Division II and Division III Here

Full VISAA State Baseball Brackets Can Be Seen Here