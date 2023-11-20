CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – The Virginia High School League announces its 2023 Class 6 All-State field hockey team. Oakton senior midfielder Esther Eum is the Class 6 Player of the Year, and Oakton Head Coach Erin Keenan is the Class 6 Coach of the Year.

A Lehigh University commit, Eum led the team with 13 assists this season and added five goals. She completed her Cougar career as a two-time team captain, earning Region C Player of the Year honors, two All-Region First Team selections, and three selections to the All-District team.

Eum will participate at the USA Junior Women’s National Team Selection Camp, to be held December 1 to 3, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C.

In her fourth season as Head Coach, Keenan led the Cougars to the best finish in school history with a 22-1 record, earning their first Concorde District title since 2006 and the school’s first region title ever. She reached the Class 6 State Semifinals after defeating Western Branch, 3-0, in the state quarterfinals before dropping a 1-0 decision to W.T. Woodson, 2-1.

The All-State field hockey team consists of five forwards, five midfielders, five defenders, and one goalkeeper. Only those players selected to the All-Region First Team are eligible for selection to the All-State team. The All-State selection committee comprises eight coaches, with two from each region.





See VHSL Class 6 Field Hockey All-State Teams for 2023 Here