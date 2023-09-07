News More News
2023 Roanoke, SW & Central VA Football Standings + Schedule (9-7)

Robert Anderson • VirginiaPreps
Staff Writer
Below, you can find the standings for the districts that make up regions 4D, 3C, 3D, 2C, 2D, 1C and 1D along with upcoming schedules for this week (entering Week 3 action that starts on September 7, 2023).


Northside halted a 13-game losing streak, thanks to a 24-yard field goal from Maddux Fite with 3.7 seconds left vs. Cave Spring
Northside halted a 13-game losing streak, thanks to a 24-yard field goal from Maddux Fite with 3.7 seconds left vs. Cave Spring

BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT:

Team - District; Overall Record

William Byrd......0..0.....2..0

William Fleming...0..0.....2..0

Franklin County...0..0.....1..1

Lord Botetourt....0..0.....1..1

Northside.........0..0.....1..1

Staunton River....0..0.....0..2


Friday games

Franklin County at Liberty Christian

Northside at Hidden Valley

Pulaski County at Lord Botetourt

Liberty-Bedford at Staunton River

William Byrd at Christiansburg

Salem at William Fleming


Week 2 scores

Salem 48, Franklin County 7

Lord Botetourt 83, Blacksburg 6

Northside 30, Cave Spring 27

Jefferson Forest 27, Staunton River 15

William Byrd 47, Hidden Valley 7

William Fleming 15, Albemarle 9


JEFFERSON DISTRICT:

Louisa County.......0..0.....2..0

Monticello..........0..0.....2..0

Fluvanna County.....0..0.....1..0

Orange County.......0..0.....1..1

Albemarle...........0..0.....0..2

Charlottesville.....0..0.....0..2

Goochland...........0..0.....0..2

Western Albemarle...0..0.....0..2


Friday games

Chancellor at Fluvanna County

Orange County at Goochland

Louisa County at Massaponax

Albemarle at PH-Roanoke

Monticello at Turner Ashby


Week 2 scores

Orange County 18, Culpeper County 8

William Fleming 15, Albemarle 9

James Monroe 29, Charlottesville 13

Louisa County 30, Courtland 27

Collegiate 41, Goochland 0

Monticello 27, Waynesboro 17

Spotswood 52, Western Albemarle 14


PIEDMONT DISTRICT:

Magna Vista..........0..0.....2..0

Bassett..............0..0.....1..1

George Washington....0..0.....0..2

Halifax County.......0..0.....0..2

Martinsville.........0..0.....0..2

Mecklenburg County...0..0.....0..2

Tunstall.............0..0.....0..2


Friday games

Bassett at Dan River

E.C. Glass at George Washington

Halifax County at Jefferson Forest

Mecklenburg County at Amherst County

Martinsville at Chatham

Tunstall at Gretna


Week 2 scores

Hopewell 44, Mecklenburg County 0

Bassett 34, Patrick County 10

Amherst County 26, George Washington 20

Brookville 46, Halifax County 20

Magna Vista 53, Dan River 6

Gretna 27, Martinsville 9

Chatham 30, Tunstall 6


RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT:

Christiansburg...0..0.....2..0

PH-Roanoke.......0..0.....2..0

Pulaski County...0..0.....1..0

Cave Spring......0..0.....1..1

Salem............0..0.....1..1

Blacksburg.......0..0.....0..2

Hidden Valley....0..0.....0..2


Week 2 scores

Lord Botetourt 83, Blacksburg 6

Northside 30, Cave Spring 27

Christiansburg 45, Abingdon 7

William Byrd 47, Hidden Valley 7

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 31, E.C. Glass 21

Salem 48, Franklin County 7


Friday games

Blacksburg at Floyd County

Cave Spring at Glenvar

William Byrd at Christiansburg

Northside at Hidden Valley

Albemarle at PH-Roanoke

Pulaski County at Lord Botetourt

Salem at William Fleming


SEMINOLE DISTRICT:

Jefferson Forest....0..0.....2..0

Rustburg............0..0.....2..0

Amherst County......0..0.....1..0

Heritage-Lynchburg..0..0.....1..0

Liberty Christian...0..0.....1..0

Brookville..........0..0.....1..1

E.C. Glass..........0..0.....1..1

Liberty-Bedford.....0..0.....0..2


Friday games

Mecklenburg County at Amherst County

E.C. Glass at George Washington

Appomattox County at Heritage-Lynchburg

Halifax County at Jefferson Forest

Liberty-Bedford at Staunton River

Franklin County at Liberty Christian

Rustburg at Stuarts Draft


Week 2 scores

Amherst County 26, George Washington 20

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 31, E.C. Glass 21

Brookville 46, Halifax County 20

Jefferson Forest 27, Staunton River 15

Glenvar 63, Liberty 0

Rustburg 22, Appomattox County 7


VALLEY DISTRICT:

Turner Ashby........0..0.....2..0

Broadway............0..0.....1..1

East Rockingham.....0..0.....1..1

Spotswood...........0..0.....1..1

William Monroe......0..0.....1..1

Harrisonburg........0..0.....0..2

Rockbridge County...0..0.....0..2


Friday games

Broadway at Waynesboro

Page County at East Rockingham

Alleghany at Rockbridge County

William Monroe at Luray

Wilson Memorial at Spotswood

Monticello at Turner Ashby


Week 2 scores

Broadway 21, Strasburg 20

Central-Woodstock 40, East Rockingham 14

Staunton 42, Rockbridge County 0

Spotswood 52, Western Albemarle 14

Turner Ashby 26, at Wilson Memorial 0

William Monroe 61, Manassas Park 0

John Handley 49, Harrisonburg 0


The Central-Lunenburg Chargers won a thriller, 41-34, over William Campbell to move to 2-0 and drop the Generals to 1-1
The Central-Lunenburg Chargers won a thriller, 41-34, over William Campbell to move to 2-0 and drop the Generals to 1-1

DOGWOOD DISTRICT:

Chatham.............0..0.....2..0

Nelson County.......0..0.....2..0

Altavista...........0..0.....1..1

Appomattox County...0..0.....1..1

Dan River...........0..0.....1..1

Gretna..............0..0.....1..1

William Campbell....0..0.....1..1


Friday games

Cumberland at Altavista

Appomattox County at Heritage-Lynchburg

Martinsville at Chatham

Bassett at Dan River

Tunstall at Gretna

Nelson County at Prince Edward County

Buckingham County at William Campbell


Week 2 scores

Altavista 67, Prince Edward County 8

Rustburg 22, Appomattox County 7

Chatham 30, Tunstall 6

Magna Vista 53, Dan River 6

Gretna 27, Martinsville 9

Nelson County 27, Mountain View-Quicksburg 6

Central-Lunenburg 41, William Campbell 34


MOUNTAIN 7 DISTRICT:

Union..........1..0.....2..0

John Battle....1..0.....1..1

Gate City......0..0.....2..0

Ridgeview......0..0.....2..0

Central-Wise...0..0.....1..1

Lee............0..1.....1..1

Abingdon.......0..1.....0..2


Friday games

Abingdon at Gate City

Ridgeview at Central-Wise

Holston at John Battle

Science Hill at Union


Week 2 scores

Christiansburg 45, Abingdon 7

Marion 27, Central-Wise 12

Gate City 24, Middlesboro (Ky.) 18

Virginia High 13, John Battle 6

Lee 41, Thomas Walker 7

Ridgeview 56, Grundy 7

Union 41, Richlands 0


SHENANDOAH DISTRICT:

Riverheads........0..0.....1..1

Staunton..........0..0.....1..1

Stuarts Draft.....0..0.....1..1

Wilson Memorial...0..0.....1..1

Buffalo Gap.......0..0.....0..2

Fort Defiance.....0..0.....0..2

Waynesboro........0..0.....0..2


Friday games

Clarke County at Buffalo Gap

Fort Defiance at Riverheads

Central-Woodstock at Staunton

Rustburg at Stuarts Draft

Broadway at Waynesboro

Wilson Memorial at Spotswood


Week 2 scores

Luray 28, Buffalo Gap 22

Alleghany 34, Fort Defiance 6

Staunton 42, Rockbridge County 0

Monticello 27, Waynesboro 17

Stuarts Draft 62, Surry County 21

Turner Ashby 26, Wilson Memorial 0

Riverheads 35, Tazewell 7


SOUTHWEST DISTRICT:

Graham..........0..0.....2..0

Marion..........0..0.....1..1

Virginia High...0..0.....1..1

Tazewell........0..0.....0..1

Lebanon.........0..0.....0..2

Richlands.......0..0.....0..2


Friday games

Graham at George Wythe

Lebanon at Marion

Richlands at Tazewell

Radford at Virginia High


Week 2 scores

Graham 42, Galax 13

PH-Glade Spring 37, Lebanon 24

Marion 27, Central-Wise 12

Union 41, Richlands 0

Virginia High 13, John Battle 6

Riverheads 35, Tazewell 7


THREE RIVERS DISTRICT:

Alleghany........0..0.....2..0

Glenvar..........0..0.....2..0

James River......0..0.....2..0

Radford..........0..0.....2..0

Carroll County...0..0.....1..1

Patrick County...0..0.....1..1

Floyd County.....0..0.....0..2


Friday games

Alleghany at Rockbridge County

Carroll County at Galax

Blacksburg at Floyd County

Cave Spring at Glenvar

Parry McCluer at James River

Patrick County at North Stokes, N.C.

Radford at Virginia High


Week 2 scores

Grayson County 12, Carroll County 7

Alleghany 34, Fort Defiance 6

Fort Chiswell 20, Floyd County 12

Glenvar 63, Liberty 0

James River 34, Randolph-Henry 16

Bassett 34, Patrick County 10

Radford 35, Giles 0


BLACK DIAMOND DISTRICT:

Twin Valley...0..0.....1..1

Grundy........0..0.....0..2

Hurley........0..0.....0..2


Friday games

Hurley at Van, W.Va.


Week 2 scores

Ridgeview 56, Grundy 7

Eastside 38, Hurley 32, OT

Montcalm (W.Va.) 54, Twin Valley 0


CUMBERLAND DISTRICT:

The Rye Cove Eagles had another decisive win, 42-0 over Northwood, to bump their record up to 2-0 overall
The Rye Cove Eagles had another decisive win, 42-0 over Northwood, to bump their record up to 2-0 overall

Rye Cove........0..0.....2..0

Twin Springs....0..0.....2..0

Eastside........0..0.....1..1

Thomas Walker...0..0.....1..1

Castlewood......0..0.....0..2

J.I. Burton.....0..0.....0..2


Thursday game

Thomas Walker at Castlewood


Friday games

Eastside at River View, W.Va.

PH-Glade Spring at J.I. Burton

Honaker at Rye Cove


Week 2 scores

Honaker 60, Castlewood 8

Eastside 38, Hurley 32, OT

Chilhowie 56, J.I. Burton 20

Rye Cove 42, Northwood 0

Lee 41, Thomas Walker 7

Twin Springs 42, Unaka (Tenn.) 0


HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT:

Chilhowie.........0..0.....2..0

Honaker...........0..0.....2..0

PH-Glade Spring...0..0.....2..0

Holston...........0..0.....1..1

Rural Retreat.....0..0.....1..1

Northwood.........0..0.....0..2


Friday games

Chilhowie at Narrows

Holston at John Battle

Honaker at Rye Cove

Northwood at Eastern Montgomery

PH-Glade Spring at J.I. Burton

Grayson County at Rural Retreat


Week 2 scores

Chilhowie 56, J.I. Burton 20

Narrows 31, Holston 30

Honaker 60, Castlewood 8

Rye Cove 42, Northwood 0

PH-Glade Spring 37, Lebanon 24

Rural Retreat 40, Eastern Montgomery 0


MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT:

Fort Chiswell....0..0.....2..0

Grayson County...0..0.....2..0

Giles............0..0.....1..1

Auburn...........0..0.....0..1

George Wythe.....0..0.....0..1

Galax............0..0.....0..2

x-Bland County...0..0.....0..2


Friday games

Auburn at Craig County

Bland County at Phelps, Ky.

Carroll County at Galax

Graham at George Wythe

Grayson County at Rural Retreat


Week 2 scores

Grayson County 12, Carroll County 7

Smith Mountain Lake Christian def. Bland County, forfeit

Fort Chiswell 20, Floyd County 12

Graham 42, Galax 13

Radford 35, Giles 0


PIONEER DISTRICT:

Team - District; Overall Record

Bath County..........0..0.....2..0

Narrows..............0..0.....2..0

Parry McCluer........0..0.....2..0

Craig County.........0..0.....1..0

Eastern Montgomery...0..0.....0..2


Friday games

Auburn at Craig County

Bath County at Richwood, W.Va.

Northwood at Eastern Montgomery

Chilhowie at Narrows

Parry McCluer at James River


Week 2 scores

Bath County 52, Page County 38

Rural Retreat 40, Eastern Montgomery 0

Narrows 31, Holston 30

Parry McCluer 44, Cumberland 8



x-Not eligible for postseason.


IDLE: Harrisonburg Charlottesville, Brookville, Magna Vista, Western Albemarle, Lee, Fort Chiswell, Giles, Grundy, Twin Springs, Twin Valley.


