2023 Roanoke, SW & Central VA Football Standings + Schedule (9-7)
Below, you can find the standings for the districts that make up regions 4D, 3C, 3D, 2C, 2D, 1C and 1D along with upcoming schedules for this week (entering Week 3 action that starts on September 7, 2023).
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT:
Team - District; Overall Record
William Byrd......0..0.....2..0
William Fleming...0..0.....2..0
Franklin County...0..0.....1..1
Lord Botetourt....0..0.....1..1
Northside.........0..0.....1..1
Staunton River....0..0.....0..2
Friday games
Franklin County at Liberty Christian
Northside at Hidden Valley
Pulaski County at Lord Botetourt
Liberty-Bedford at Staunton River
William Byrd at Christiansburg
Salem at William Fleming
Week 2 scores
Salem 48, Franklin County 7
Lord Botetourt 83, Blacksburg 6
Northside 30, Cave Spring 27
Jefferson Forest 27, Staunton River 15
William Byrd 47, Hidden Valley 7
William Fleming 15, Albemarle 9
JEFFERSON DISTRICT:
Louisa County.......0..0.....2..0
Monticello..........0..0.....2..0
Fluvanna County.....0..0.....1..0
Orange County.......0..0.....1..1
Albemarle...........0..0.....0..2
Charlottesville.....0..0.....0..2
Goochland...........0..0.....0..2
Western Albemarle...0..0.....0..2
Friday games
Chancellor at Fluvanna County
Orange County at Goochland
Louisa County at Massaponax
Albemarle at PH-Roanoke
Monticello at Turner Ashby
Week 2 scores
Orange County 18, Culpeper County 8
William Fleming 15, Albemarle 9
James Monroe 29, Charlottesville 13
Louisa County 30, Courtland 27
Collegiate 41, Goochland 0
Monticello 27, Waynesboro 17
Spotswood 52, Western Albemarle 14
PIEDMONT DISTRICT:
Magna Vista..........0..0.....2..0
Bassett..............0..0.....1..1
George Washington....0..0.....0..2
Halifax County.......0..0.....0..2
Martinsville.........0..0.....0..2
Mecklenburg County...0..0.....0..2
Tunstall.............0..0.....0..2
Friday games
Bassett at Dan River
E.C. Glass at George Washington
Halifax County at Jefferson Forest
Mecklenburg County at Amherst County
Martinsville at Chatham
Tunstall at Gretna
Week 2 scores
Hopewell 44, Mecklenburg County 0
Bassett 34, Patrick County 10
Amherst County 26, George Washington 20
Brookville 46, Halifax County 20
Magna Vista 53, Dan River 6
Gretna 27, Martinsville 9
Chatham 30, Tunstall 6
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT:
Christiansburg...0..0.....2..0
PH-Roanoke.......0..0.....2..0
Pulaski County...0..0.....1..0
Cave Spring......0..0.....1..1
Salem............0..0.....1..1
Blacksburg.......0..0.....0..2
Hidden Valley....0..0.....0..2
Week 2 scores
Lord Botetourt 83, Blacksburg 6
Northside 30, Cave Spring 27
Christiansburg 45, Abingdon 7
William Byrd 47, Hidden Valley 7
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 31, E.C. Glass 21
Salem 48, Franklin County 7
Friday games
Blacksburg at Floyd County
Cave Spring at Glenvar
William Byrd at Christiansburg
Northside at Hidden Valley
Albemarle at PH-Roanoke
Pulaski County at Lord Botetourt
Salem at William Fleming
SEMINOLE DISTRICT:
Jefferson Forest....0..0.....2..0
Rustburg............0..0.....2..0
Amherst County......0..0.....1..0
Heritage-Lynchburg..0..0.....1..0
Liberty Christian...0..0.....1..0
Brookville..........0..0.....1..1
E.C. Glass..........0..0.....1..1
Liberty-Bedford.....0..0.....0..2
Friday games
Mecklenburg County at Amherst County
E.C. Glass at George Washington
Appomattox County at Heritage-Lynchburg
Halifax County at Jefferson Forest
Liberty-Bedford at Staunton River
Franklin County at Liberty Christian
Rustburg at Stuarts Draft
Week 2 scores
Amherst County 26, George Washington 20
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 31, E.C. Glass 21
Brookville 46, Halifax County 20
Jefferson Forest 27, Staunton River 15
Glenvar 63, Liberty 0
Rustburg 22, Appomattox County 7
VALLEY DISTRICT:
Turner Ashby........0..0.....2..0
Broadway............0..0.....1..1
East Rockingham.....0..0.....1..1
Spotswood...........0..0.....1..1
William Monroe......0..0.....1..1
Harrisonburg........0..0.....0..2
Rockbridge County...0..0.....0..2
Friday games
Broadway at Waynesboro
Page County at East Rockingham
Alleghany at Rockbridge County
William Monroe at Luray
Wilson Memorial at Spotswood
Monticello at Turner Ashby
Week 2 scores
Broadway 21, Strasburg 20
Central-Woodstock 40, East Rockingham 14
Staunton 42, Rockbridge County 0
Spotswood 52, Western Albemarle 14
Turner Ashby 26, at Wilson Memorial 0
William Monroe 61, Manassas Park 0
John Handley 49, Harrisonburg 0
DOGWOOD DISTRICT:
Chatham.............0..0.....2..0
Nelson County.......0..0.....2..0
Altavista...........0..0.....1..1
Appomattox County...0..0.....1..1
Dan River...........0..0.....1..1
Gretna..............0..0.....1..1
William Campbell....0..0.....1..1
Friday games
Cumberland at Altavista
Appomattox County at Heritage-Lynchburg
Martinsville at Chatham
Bassett at Dan River
Tunstall at Gretna
Nelson County at Prince Edward County
Buckingham County at William Campbell
Week 2 scores
Altavista 67, Prince Edward County 8
Rustburg 22, Appomattox County 7
Chatham 30, Tunstall 6
Magna Vista 53, Dan River 6
Gretna 27, Martinsville 9
Nelson County 27, Mountain View-Quicksburg 6
Central-Lunenburg 41, William Campbell 34
MOUNTAIN 7 DISTRICT:
Union..........1..0.....2..0
John Battle....1..0.....1..1
Gate City......0..0.....2..0
Ridgeview......0..0.....2..0
Central-Wise...0..0.....1..1
Lee............0..1.....1..1
Abingdon.......0..1.....0..2
Friday games
Abingdon at Gate City
Ridgeview at Central-Wise
Holston at John Battle
Science Hill at Union
Week 2 scores
Christiansburg 45, Abingdon 7
Marion 27, Central-Wise 12
Gate City 24, Middlesboro (Ky.) 18
Virginia High 13, John Battle 6
Lee 41, Thomas Walker 7
Ridgeview 56, Grundy 7
Union 41, Richlands 0
SHENANDOAH DISTRICT:
Riverheads........0..0.....1..1
Staunton..........0..0.....1..1
Stuarts Draft.....0..0.....1..1
Wilson Memorial...0..0.....1..1
Buffalo Gap.......0..0.....0..2
Fort Defiance.....0..0.....0..2
Waynesboro........0..0.....0..2
Friday games
Clarke County at Buffalo Gap
Fort Defiance at Riverheads
Central-Woodstock at Staunton
Rustburg at Stuarts Draft
Broadway at Waynesboro
Wilson Memorial at Spotswood
Week 2 scores
Luray 28, Buffalo Gap 22
Alleghany 34, Fort Defiance 6
Staunton 42, Rockbridge County 0
Monticello 27, Waynesboro 17
Stuarts Draft 62, Surry County 21
Turner Ashby 26, Wilson Memorial 0
Riverheads 35, Tazewell 7
SOUTHWEST DISTRICT:
Graham..........0..0.....2..0
Marion..........0..0.....1..1
Virginia High...0..0.....1..1
Tazewell........0..0.....0..1
Lebanon.........0..0.....0..2
Richlands.......0..0.....0..2
Friday games
Graham at George Wythe
Lebanon at Marion
Richlands at Tazewell
Radford at Virginia High
Week 2 scores
Graham 42, Galax 13
PH-Glade Spring 37, Lebanon 24
Marion 27, Central-Wise 12
Union 41, Richlands 0
Virginia High 13, John Battle 6
Riverheads 35, Tazewell 7
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT:
Alleghany........0..0.....2..0
Glenvar..........0..0.....2..0
James River......0..0.....2..0
Radford..........0..0.....2..0
Carroll County...0..0.....1..1
Patrick County...0..0.....1..1
Floyd County.....0..0.....0..2
Friday games
Alleghany at Rockbridge County
Carroll County at Galax
Blacksburg at Floyd County
Cave Spring at Glenvar
Parry McCluer at James River
Patrick County at North Stokes, N.C.
Radford at Virginia High
Week 2 scores
Grayson County 12, Carroll County 7
Alleghany 34, Fort Defiance 6
Fort Chiswell 20, Floyd County 12
Glenvar 63, Liberty 0
James River 34, Randolph-Henry 16
Bassett 34, Patrick County 10
Radford 35, Giles 0
BLACK DIAMOND DISTRICT:
Twin Valley...0..0.....1..1
Grundy........0..0.....0..2
Hurley........0..0.....0..2
Friday games
Hurley at Van, W.Va.
Week 2 scores
Ridgeview 56, Grundy 7
Eastside 38, Hurley 32, OT
Montcalm (W.Va.) 54, Twin Valley 0
CUMBERLAND DISTRICT:
Rye Cove........0..0.....2..0
Twin Springs....0..0.....2..0
Eastside........0..0.....1..1
Thomas Walker...0..0.....1..1
Castlewood......0..0.....0..2
J.I. Burton.....0..0.....0..2
Thursday game
Thomas Walker at Castlewood
Friday games
Eastside at River View, W.Va.
PH-Glade Spring at J.I. Burton
Honaker at Rye Cove
Week 2 scores
Honaker 60, Castlewood 8
Eastside 38, Hurley 32, OT
Chilhowie 56, J.I. Burton 20
Rye Cove 42, Northwood 0
Lee 41, Thomas Walker 7
Twin Springs 42, Unaka (Tenn.) 0
HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT:
Chilhowie.........0..0.....2..0
Honaker...........0..0.....2..0
PH-Glade Spring...0..0.....2..0
Holston...........0..0.....1..1
Rural Retreat.....0..0.....1..1
Northwood.........0..0.....0..2
Friday games
Chilhowie at Narrows
Holston at John Battle
Honaker at Rye Cove
Northwood at Eastern Montgomery
PH-Glade Spring at J.I. Burton
Grayson County at Rural Retreat
Week 2 scores
Chilhowie 56, J.I. Burton 20
Narrows 31, Holston 30
Honaker 60, Castlewood 8
Rye Cove 42, Northwood 0
PH-Glade Spring 37, Lebanon 24
Rural Retreat 40, Eastern Montgomery 0
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT:
Fort Chiswell....0..0.....2..0
Grayson County...0..0.....2..0
Giles............0..0.....1..1
Auburn...........0..0.....0..1
George Wythe.....0..0.....0..1
Galax............0..0.....0..2
x-Bland County...0..0.....0..2
Friday games
Auburn at Craig County
Bland County at Phelps, Ky.
Carroll County at Galax
Graham at George Wythe
Grayson County at Rural Retreat
Week 2 scores
Grayson County 12, Carroll County 7
Smith Mountain Lake Christian def. Bland County, forfeit
Fort Chiswell 20, Floyd County 12
Graham 42, Galax 13
Radford 35, Giles 0
PIONEER DISTRICT:
Team - District; Overall Record
Bath County..........0..0.....2..0
Narrows..............0..0.....2..0
Parry McCluer........0..0.....2..0
Craig County.........0..0.....1..0
Eastern Montgomery...0..0.....0..2
Friday games
Auburn at Craig County
Bath County at Richwood, W.Va.
Northwood at Eastern Montgomery
Chilhowie at Narrows
Parry McCluer at James River
Week 2 scores
Bath County 52, Page County 38
Rural Retreat 40, Eastern Montgomery 0
Narrows 31, Holston 30
Parry McCluer 44, Cumberland 8
x-Not eligible for postseason.
IDLE: Harrisonburg Charlottesville, Brookville, Magna Vista, Western Albemarle, Lee, Fort Chiswell, Giles, Grundy, Twin Springs, Twin Valley.