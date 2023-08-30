2023 Roanoke, SW & Central VA Football Standings + Schedule (8-30)
Below, you can find the standings for the districts that make up regions 4D, 3C, 3D, 2C, 2D, 1C and 1D along with upcoming schedules for this week (entering Week 2 action that starts on Aug. 31, 2023).
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT:
Team - District; Overall Record
Franklin County...0..0.....1..0
William Byrd...0..0.....1..0
William Fleming...0..0.....1..0
Lord Botetourt...0..0.....0..1
Northside...0..0.....0..1
Staunton River...0..0.....0..1
Friday games
Franklin County at Salem
Lord Botetourt at Blacksburg
Northside at Cave Spring
Jefferson Forest at Staunton River
Hidden Valley at William Byrd
William Fleming at Albemarle
JEFFERSON DISTRICT:
Fluvanna County...0..0.....1..0
Louisa County...0..0.....1..0
Monticello...0..0.....1..0
Albemarle...0..0.....0..1
Charlottesville...0..0.....0..1
Goochland...0..0.....0..1
Orange County...0..0.....0..1
Western Albemarle...0..0.....0..1
Thursday games
Orange County at Culpeper County
Friday games
William Fleming at Albemarle
James Monroe at Charlottesville
Courtland at Louisa County
Collegiate at Goochland
Monticello at Waynesboro
Spotswood at Western Albemarle
PIEDMONT DISTRICT:
Magna Vista...0..0.....1..0
Bassett...0..0.....0..1
George Washington...0..0.....0..1
Halifax County...0..0.....0..1
Martinsville...0..0.....0..1
Mecklenburg County...0..0.....0..1
Tunstall...0..0.....0..1
Thursday game
Mecklenburg County at Hopewell
Friday games
Bassett at Patrick County
George Washington at Amherst County
Brookville at Halifax County
Dan River at Magna Vista
Gretna at Martinsville
Tunstall at Chatham
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT:
Cave Spring...0..0.....1..0
Christiansburg...0..0.....1..0
PH-Roanoke...0..0.....1..0
Pulaski County...0..0.....1..0
Blacksburg...0..0.....0..1
Hidden Valley...0..0.....0..1
Salem...0..0.....0..1
Friday's games
Lord Botetourt at Blacksburg
Northside at Cave Spring
Christiansburg at Abingdon
Hidden Valley at William Byrd
Patrick Henry-Roanoke at E.C. Glass
Franklin County at Salem
SEMINOLE DISTRICT:
E.C. Glass...0..0.....1..0
Heritage...0..0.....1..0
Jefferson Forest...0..0.....1..0
Liberty Christian...0..0.....1..0
Rustburg...0..0.....1..0
Amherst County...0..0.....0..0
Brookville...0..0.....0..1
Liberty...0..0.....0..1
Friday games
George Washington at Amherst County
Patrick Henry-Roanoke at E.C. Glass
Brookville at Halifax County
Jefferson Forest at Staunton River
Glenvar at Liberty
Rustburg at Appomattox County
VALLEY DISTRICT:
East Rockingham...0..0.....1..0
Turner Ashby...0..0.....1..0
Broadway...0..0.....0..1
Harrisonburg...0..0.....0..1
Rockbridge County...0..0.....0..1
Spotswood...0..0.....0..1
William Monroe...0..0.....0..1
Thursday game
Broadway at Strasburg
Friday games
East Rockingham at Central-Woodstock
Staunton at Rockbridge County
Spotswood at Western Albemarle
Turner Ashby at Wilson Memorial
Manassas Park at William Monroe
Saturday game
Harrisonburg at John Handley, 1 p.m.
DOGWOOD DISTRICT:
Appomattox County...0..0.....1..0
Chatham...0..0.....1..0
Dan River...0..0.....1..0
Nelson County...0..0.....1..0
William Campbell...0..0.....1..0
Altavista...0..0.....0..1
Gretna...0..0.....0..1
Friday games
Prince Edward County at Altavista
Rustburg at Appomattox County
Tunstall at Chatham
Dan River at Magna Vista
Gretna at Martinsville
Mountain View-Quicksburg at Nelson County
Central-Lunenburg at William Campbell
MOUNTAIN 7 DISTRICT:
John Battle...1..0.....1..0
Union...1..0.....1..0
Central-Wise...0..0.....1..0
Gate City...0..0.....1..0
Ridgeview...0..0.....1..0
Abingdon...0..1.....0..1
Lee...0..1.....0..1
Saturday games
Christiansburg at Abingdon
Central-Wise at Marion
Middlesboro (Ky.) at Gate City
Virginia High at John Battle
Thomas Walker at Lee
Grundy at Ridgeview
Richlands at Union
SHENANDOAH DISTRICT:
Wilson Memorial...0..0.....1..0
Buffalo Gap...0..0.....0..1
Fort Defiance...0..0.....0..1
Riverheads...0..0.....0..1
Staunton...0..0.....0..1
Stuarts Draft...0..0.....0..1
Waynesboro...0..0.....0..1
Friday games
Luray at Buffalo Gap
Fort Defiance at Alleghany
Staunton at Rockbridge County
Monticello at Waynesboro
Stuarts Draft at Surry County
Turner Ashby at Wilson Memorial
Saturday game
Riverheads at Tazewell, 1 p.m.
SOUTHWEST DISTRICT:
Graham...0..0.....1..0
Tazewell...0..0.....0..0
Lebanon...0..0.....0..1
Marion...0..0.....0..1
Richlands...0..0.....0..1
Virginia High...0..0.....0..1
Friday games
Graham at Galax
Lebanon at PH-Glade Spring
Central-Wise at Marion
Richlands at Union
Virginia High at John Battle
Saturday game
Riverheads at Tazewell, 1 p.m.
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT:
Alleghany...0..0.....1..0
Carroll County...0..0.....1..0
Glenvar...0..0.....1..0
James River...0..0.....1..0
Patrick County...0..0.....1..0
Radford...0..0.....1..0
Floyd County...0..0.....0..1
Thursday game
Grayson County at Carroll County
Friday games
Fort Defiance at Alleghany
Fort Chiswell at Floyd County
Glenvar at Liberty
Randolph-Henry at James River
Bassett at Patrick County
Giles at Radford
BLACK DIAMOND DISTRICT:
Twin Valley...0..0.....1..0
Grundy...0..0.....0..1
Hurley...0..0.....0..1
Friday games
Grundy at Ridgeview
Eastside at Hurley
Montcalm (W.Va.) at Twin Valley
CUMBERLAND DISTRICT:
Central-Wise...1..0.....1..0
Rye Cove...0..0.....1..0
Thomas Walker...0..0.....1..0
Twin Springs...0..0.....1..0
Castlewood...0..0.....0..1
J.I. Burton...0..0.....0..1
Eastside...0..1.....0..1
Friday games
Castlewood at Honaker
Eastside at Hurley
Chilhowie at J.I. Burton
Rye Cove at Northwood
Thomas Walker at Lee
Twin Springs at Unaka (Tenn.)
HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT:
Chilhowie...0..0.....1..0
Holston...0..0.....1..0
Honaker...0..0.....1..0
PH-Glade Spring...0..0.....1..0
Northwood...0..0.....0..1
Rural Retreat...0..0.....0..1
Friday games
Chilhowie at J.I. Burton
Narrows at Holston
Castlewood at Honaker
Rye Cove at Northwood
Lebanon at PH-Glade Spring
Rural Retreat at Eastern Montgomery
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT:
Fort Chiswell...0..0.....1..0
Giles...0..0.....1..0
Grayson County...0..0.....1..0
Auburn...0..0.....0..1
x-Bland County...0..0.....0..1
Galax...0..0.....0..1
George Wythe...0..0.....0..1
Thursday game
Grayson County at Carroll County
Friday games
Auburn at Craig County
Bland County at Smith Mountain Lake Christian, canceled
Fort Chiswell at Floyd County
Graham at Galax
Giles at Radford
PIONEER DISTRICT:
Team - District; Overall Record
Bath County...0..0.....1..0
Craig County...0..0.....1..0
Narrows...0..0.....1..0
Parry McCluer...0..0.....1..0
Eastern Montgomery...0..0.....0..1
Friday games
Page County at Bath County
Auburn at Craig County
Rural Retreat at Eastern Montgomery
Narrows at Holston
Cumberland at Parry McCluer
x-Not eligible for postseason.
IDLE: Fluvanna County, Heritage, Liberty Christian, Pulaski County, George Wythe.