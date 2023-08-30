News More News
ago football Edit

2023 Roanoke, SW & Central VA Football Standings + Schedule (8-30)

Robert Anderson • VirginiaPreps
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Below, you can find the standings for the districts that make up regions 4D, 3C, 3D, 2C, 2D, 1C and 1D along with upcoming schedules for this week (entering Week 2 action that starts on Aug. 31, 2023).


BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT:

Team - District; Overall Record

Franklin County...0..0.....1..0

William Byrd...0..0.....1..0

William Fleming...0..0.....1..0

Lord Botetourt...0..0.....0..1

Northside...0..0.....0..1

Staunton River...0..0.....0..1


Friday games

Franklin County at Salem

Lord Botetourt at Blacksburg

Northside at Cave Spring

Jefferson Forest at Staunton River

Hidden Valley at William Byrd

William Fleming at Albemarle


JEFFERSON DISTRICT:

Fluvanna County...0..0.....1..0

Louisa County...0..0.....1..0

Monticello...0..0.....1..0

Albemarle...0..0.....0..1

Charlottesville...0..0.....0..1

Goochland...0..0.....0..1

Orange County...0..0.....0..1

Western Albemarle...0..0.....0..1


Thursday games

Orange County at Culpeper County


Friday games

William Fleming at Albemarle

James Monroe at Charlottesville

Courtland at Louisa County

Collegiate at Goochland

Monticello at Waynesboro

Spotswood at Western Albemarle


PIEDMONT DISTRICT:

Joe Favero's Warriors opened strong by avenging their first round playoffs from last year to Staunton River with a 41-6 triumph in the season opener
Joe Favero's Warriors opened strong by avenging their first round playoffs from last year to Staunton River with a 41-6 triumph in the season opener (Rod Johnson)

Magna Vista...0..0.....1..0

Bassett...0..0.....0..1

George Washington...0..0.....0..1

Halifax County...0..0.....0..1

Martinsville...0..0.....0..1

Mecklenburg County...0..0.....0..1

Tunstall...0..0.....0..1


Thursday game

Mecklenburg County at Hopewell


Friday games

Bassett at Patrick County

George Washington at Amherst County

Brookville at Halifax County

Dan River at Magna Vista

Gretna at Martinsville

Tunstall at Chatham


RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT:

Cave Spring...0..0.....1..0

Christiansburg...0..0.....1..0

PH-Roanoke...0..0.....1..0

Pulaski County...0..0.....1..0

Blacksburg...0..0.....0..1

Hidden Valley...0..0.....0..1

Salem...0..0.....0..1


Friday's games

Lord Botetourt at Blacksburg

Northside at Cave Spring

Christiansburg at Abingdon

Hidden Valley at William Byrd

Patrick Henry-Roanoke at E.C. Glass

Franklin County at Salem


SEMINOLE DISTRICT:

E.C. Glass...0..0.....1..0

Heritage...0..0.....1..0

Jefferson Forest...0..0.....1..0

Liberty Christian...0..0.....1..0

Rustburg...0..0.....1..0

Amherst County...0..0.....0..0

Brookville...0..0.....0..1

Liberty...0..0.....0..1


Friday games

George Washington at Amherst County

Patrick Henry-Roanoke at E.C. Glass

Brookville at Halifax County

Jefferson Forest at Staunton River

Glenvar at Liberty

Rustburg at Appomattox County


VALLEY DISTRICT:

East Rockingham...0..0.....1..0

Turner Ashby...0..0.....1..0

Broadway...0..0.....0..1

Harrisonburg...0..0.....0..1

Rockbridge County...0..0.....0..1

Spotswood...0..0.....0..1

William Monroe...0..0.....0..1


Thursday game

Broadway at Strasburg


Friday games

East Rockingham at Central-Woodstock

Staunton at Rockbridge County

Spotswood at Western Albemarle

Turner Ashby at Wilson Memorial

Manassas Park at William Monroe


Saturday game

Harrisonburg at John Handley, 1 p.m.


DOGWOOD DISTRICT:

DOGWOOD DISTRICT

Appomattox County...0..0.....1..0

Chatham...0..0.....1..0

Dan River...0..0.....1..0

Nelson County...0..0.....1..0

William Campbell...0..0.....1..0

Altavista...0..0.....0..1

Gretna...0..0.....0..1


Friday games

Prince Edward County at Altavista

Rustburg at Appomattox County

Tunstall at Chatham

Dan River at Magna Vista

Gretna at Martinsville

Mountain View-Quicksburg at Nelson County

Central-Lunenburg at William Campbell


MOUNTAIN 7 DISTRICT:

John Battle...1..0.....1..0

Union...1..0.....1..0

Central-Wise...0..0.....1..0

Gate City...0..0.....1..0

Ridgeview...0..0.....1..0

Abingdon...0..1.....0..1

Lee...0..1.....0..1


Saturday games

Christiansburg at Abingdon

Central-Wise at Marion

Middlesboro (Ky.) at Gate City

Virginia High at John Battle

Thomas Walker at Lee

Grundy at Ridgeview

Richlands at Union


SHENANDOAH DISTRICT:

Wilson Memorial...0..0.....1..0

Buffalo Gap...0..0.....0..1

Fort Defiance...0..0.....0..1

Riverheads...0..0.....0..1

Staunton...0..0.....0..1

Stuarts Draft...0..0.....0..1

Waynesboro...0..0.....0..1


Friday games

Luray at Buffalo Gap

Fort Defiance at Alleghany

Staunton at Rockbridge County

Monticello at Waynesboro

Stuarts Draft at Surry County

Turner Ashby at Wilson Memorial


Saturday game

Riverheads at Tazewell, 1 p.m.


SOUTHWEST DISTRICT:

The Graham G-Men will look to go to 2-0 when they visit Galax
The Graham G-Men will look to go to 2-0 when they visit Galax (Marsel T. Mason, VirginiaPreps.com)

Graham...0..0.....1..0

Tazewell...0..0.....0..0

Lebanon...0..0.....0..1

Marion...0..0.....0..1

Richlands...0..0.....0..1

Virginia High...0..0.....0..1


Friday games

Graham at Galax

Lebanon at PH-Glade Spring

Central-Wise at Marion

Richlands at Union

Virginia High at John Battle


Saturday game

Riverheads at Tazewell, 1 p.m.


THREE RIVERS DISTRICT:

THREE RIVERS DISTRICT

Alleghany...0..0.....1..0

Carroll County...0..0.....1..0

Glenvar...0..0.....1..0

James River...0..0.....1..0

Patrick County...0..0.....1..0

Radford...0..0.....1..0

Floyd County...0..0.....0..1


Thursday game

Grayson County at Carroll County


Friday games

Fort Defiance at Alleghany

Fort Chiswell at Floyd County

Glenvar at Liberty

Randolph-Henry at James River

Bassett at Patrick County

Giles at Radford


BLACK DIAMOND DISTRICT:

Twin Valley...0..0.....1..0

Grundy...0..0.....0..1

Hurley...0..0.....0..1


Friday games

Grundy at Ridgeview

Eastside at Hurley

Montcalm (W.Va.) at Twin Valley


CUMBERLAND DISTRICT:

Central-Wise...1..0.....1..0

Rye Cove...0..0.....1..0

Thomas Walker...0..0.....1..0

Twin Springs...0..0.....1..0

Castlewood...0..0.....0..1

J.I. Burton...0..0.....0..1

Eastside...0..1.....0..1


Friday games

Castlewood at Honaker

Eastside at Hurley

Chilhowie at J.I. Burton

Rye Cove at Northwood

Thomas Walker at Lee

Twin Springs at Unaka (Tenn.)

HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT:

Chilhowie...0..0.....1..0

Holston...0..0.....1..0

Honaker...0..0.....1..0

PH-Glade Spring...0..0.....1..0

Northwood...0..0.....0..1

Rural Retreat...0..0.....0..1


Friday games

Chilhowie at J.I. Burton

Narrows at Holston

Castlewood at Honaker

Rye Cove at Northwood

Lebanon at PH-Glade Spring

Rural Retreat at Eastern Montgomery


MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT:

Fort Chiswell...0..0.....1..0

Giles...0..0.....1..0

Grayson County...0..0.....1..0

Auburn...0..0.....0..1

x-Bland County...0..0.....0..1

Galax...0..0.....0..1

George Wythe...0..0.....0..1


Thursday game

Grayson County at Carroll County


Friday games

Auburn at Craig County

Bland County at Smith Mountain Lake Christian, canceled

Fort Chiswell at Floyd County

Graham at Galax

Giles at Radford


PIONEER DISTRICT:

Team - District; Overall Record

Bath County...0..0.....1..0

Craig County...0..0.....1..0

Narrows...0..0.....1..0

Parry McCluer...0..0.....1..0

Eastern Montgomery...0..0.....0..1



Friday games

Page County at Bath County

Auburn at Craig County

Rural Retreat at Eastern Montgomery

Narrows at Holston

Cumberland at Parry McCluer



x-Not eligible for postseason.


IDLE: Fluvanna County, Heritage, Liberty Christian, Pulaski County, George Wythe.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}