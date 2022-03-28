2023 OL Anthony Donkoh talks recent visit, recruiting others to join him

The Under Armour Next regional camp stopped by the Northeast this past Sunday and featured a number of talented prospects from throughout the Northeast.

One of the top offensive linemen in the group was none other than Penn State offensive line commit Anthony Donkoh, who caught up with Nittany Nation following his camp.

“It’s been great since I committed,” Donkoh told Nittany Nation. “They’ve been treating me nice over there at Penn State."