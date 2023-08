Godwin won 4 of their last 5 to give the Eagles fans hope but then Coach PJ Adams left the Eagles after just two seasons and now for the 4th time in 5 years, the Eagles have a different head coach.

Where does this team go from here? Turnover at coaching but momentum towards the end of last season. Staring 2023 in the eye, Mills Godwin might just be the only team in the region who returns everyone. The biggest change for the Eagles will be at head coach. Will that be enough to be a contender in 5C? That remains to be seen but in 2023 the Eagles will be no easy out.