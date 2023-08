Last season the James River Rapids with a relatively young bunch of starters came within two games of a winning season. This season that relatively young bunch has experience plus a new class and region in which to play in. That region is 5C and it is vacant the last eight region champions; Highland Springs and Varina. Over the years James River had some good teams but in Region 6A they had to face teams like Thomas Dale, Oscar Smith and Western Branch who would end their season time after time. Region 5C is anyone's for the taking this season and with a young but experienced group, the Rapids could be in the mix or if nothing else, play spoiler.