The Douglas Freeman Mavericks rolled out to 6-0 start to the season winning by an average of 27 points per game. The only teams to slow the Mavericks down were Hermitage, St. Christopher's and Highland Springs. Freeman's defense only allowed 4 teams to score 20 or more against them, scored one shutout and gave up only 165 points all season. Offensively speaking the Mavericks were tough to handle with two dual threat QB's and a deep running game. The Mavericks scored 332 points, the most since for a Mavericks team since 2016 when they scored 346. Reaching the region semifinals for a second straight season, their season came to a halt at the hands of Highland Springs after holding their own against the Springers in the first half.