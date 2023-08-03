In addition to being a fan of HSFB, I have been a contributor to VirginiaPreps since 2001, covering the football scene since 2013 as a staff writer. Co-author of Springer Spirit 2.
Douglas Freeman is a team worth watching with great interest this season. In a wide open Region 5C the Mavericks are in the conversation along with LC Bird as one of the favorites to win the region. A ton of talent, depth, a top-notch coach and a Colonial District theirs for the taking could make for a season to remember for Douglas Freeman.
Previously In 2022...
The Douglas Freeman Mavericks rolled out to 6-0 start to the season winning by an average of 27 points per game. The only teams to slow the Mavericks down were Hermitage, St. Christopher's and Highland Springs. Freeman's defense only allowed 4 teams to score 20 or more against them, scored one shutout and gave up only 165 points all season. Offensively speaking the Mavericks were tough to handle with two dual threat QB's and a deep running game. The Mavericks scored 332 points, the most since for a Mavericks team since 2016 when they scored 346. Reaching the region semifinals for a second straight season, their season came to a halt at the hands of Highland Springs after holding their own against the Springers in the first half.
