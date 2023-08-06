When you go to Deep Run in 2023 you will see a vastly different team than the one you have seen the previous two seasons under Coach Joe Mullinax. Coach Mullinax believes that his third season will be the charm as he installs a new defense and brings on a new offensive coordinator to jumpstart the stalled program at Deep Run.

In two seasons, Coach Mullinax does not shy away from the fact that his program "has statistically been one of the worst in the state". The only win to their credit thus far came by forfeit last season in what was to be the season opener against Mechanicsville.