In addition to being a fan of HSFB, I have been a contributor to VirginiaPreps since 2001, covering the football scene since 2013 as a staff writer. Co-author of Springer Spirit 2.
When you go to Deep Run in 2023 you will see a vastly different team than the one you have seen the previous two seasons under Coach Joe Mullinax. Coach Mullinax believes that his third season will be the charm as he installs a new defense and brings on a new offensive coordinator to jumpstart the stalled program at Deep Run.
In two seasons, Coach Mullinax does not shy away from the fact that his program "has statistically been one of the worst in the state". The only win to their credit thus far came by forfeit last season in what was to be the season opener against Mechanicsville.
Previously In 2022...
After the forfeit victory for the Wildcats to open the season, they lost nine games straight to end the season 1-9. Deep Run did have their chances to snag another victory or two with close losses to JR Tucker and Thomas Jefferson... by 6 points or less.
The Wildcat woes were on both sides of the ball. Offensively Deep Run was shutout four times, 3 times within 4 games. Defensively Deep Run allowed 7 of their 10 opponents to put 31 or more points on them.
Defensively Deep Run improved on defense but offensively the Wildcats had their worst season ever with just 48 points scored for the season.
2022 was as bad a season as they come but it can only get better from here.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.