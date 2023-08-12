The Cosby Titans comes into 2023 looking to build off a 5-5 regular season after bouncing back from two rough seasons. Are the Titans on the rebound? On the way back to being a perennial playoff contender? In a crowded Region 6A come playoff time, the Titans are not content to just be a loss to a Highland Springs, Thomas Dale, Manchester, Western Branch or Ocean Lakes. In a Dominion District full of competitive teams, Cosby might be ready to make some noise.