Looking at the Wildcats 2023 season, call me curious. Curiousity killed the cat but it won't kill these Wildcats. A shaken and stirred schedule, 13 starters back plus a mix of sophomores and juniors could be just what these Wildcats need to get over the hump.

That hump being a winning season and more importantly, a playoff win. The Wildcats are 0-8 all-time in the playoffs and last season were on the cusp of a .500 regular season and maybe just maybe a winning season.

This is a team that is just as talented as last season and a much more favorable schedule so in 2023, the Wildcats might just make program history.