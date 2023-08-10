In addition to being a fan of HSFB, I have been a contributor to VirginiaPreps since 2001, covering the football scene since 2013 as a staff writer. Co-author of Springer Spirit 2.
Looking at the Wildcats 2023 season, call me curious. Curiousity killed the cat but it won't kill these Wildcats. A shaken and stirred schedule, 13 starters back plus a mix of sophomores and juniors could be just what these Wildcats need to get over the hump.
That hump being a winning season and more importantly, a playoff win. The Wildcats are 0-8 all-time in the playoffs and last season were on the cusp of a .500 regular season and maybe just maybe a winning season.
This is a team that is just as talented as last season and a much more favorable schedule so in 2023, the Wildcats might just make program history.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.