2023 4-star center Carter Lang down to Stanford and Vanderbilt

On Sunday, 2023 4-star center Carter Lang confirmed to CardinalSportsReport.com that he is down to Stanford and Vanderbilt in his recruitment. Lang has said that Stanford and Vanderbilt are the two programs recruiting him the hardest, so it’s no surprise that if he were to narrow things down this much, it would be those two schools.

Lang has developed a strong relationship with Stanford assistant coach Rob Ehsan, feeling like Ehsan is a coach who has his best interest at heart.

“Rob Ehsan, he’s my main recruiter,” Lang said. “Honestly, I think he’s a great guy. I got to know him even more when I took the visit. Super honest, very personable.”

From an academic perspective, Lang obviously takes things very seriously on that end. That’s why he has narrowed his choices down to two excellent academic institutions.

“From an academic side, it’s one of the top schools in the world,” Lang said of what Stanford offers. “The prestige of that is impressive. The Spanish architecture of the campus, I thought it was really neat. I think it was really beautiful. The weather was great. 70s and sun almost every day. It rarely rains.”

From the national side, Lang recently caught up with Rivals Basketball Recruiting Director Rob Cassidy, breaking down both schools:

ON VANDERBILT

“I’d never been to Nashville before, so everything was new. I really liked the city there, too. Again, I connected with the coaches. I'm hoping to go back down there again and connect more with the players. It’s really going to be a tough decision.”

ON STANFORD

“Stanford is really involved a lot too. They’re my most-recent offer, but they’ve been recruiting me for about a year now. I took an unofficial out there in the fall last year. It was great. I really enjoyed it.”

In his most recent interview with Cardinal Sports Report, Lang said he plans on taking his official visit to Stanford in September with a decision coming in October. He’s already taken an official visit to Vanderbilt back in June, so a big part of the decision process for him will be comparing those two visits.

Considering they are one of the final two schools standing, Stanford obviously has to feel great about where they sit, but the same can be said for Vanderbilt as well. A lot of this is ultimately going to come down to how his official visit to Stanford goes and which program makes him feel more at home.

To connect with CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

To connect with Ben Parker on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com