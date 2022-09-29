News More News
2022 Roanoke, SW & Central VA Football Standings + Schedule (9-28-22)

The Graham G-Men have outscored opponents 160-58 on their way to a 5-0 start, the program's third in as many seasons
Robert Anderson • VirginiaPreps
Staff Writer
Below, you can find the standings for the districts that make up regions 4D, 3C, 3D, 2C, 2D, 1C and 1D along with upcoming schedules for this week (entering Week 5 action that starts on Sept. 22, 2022).


BLACK DIAMOND:

Team - District; Overall Record

Grundy;1;0;2;2

Hurley;0;0;4;1

Honaker;0;1;2;2

x-Twin Valley;0;0;0;1

Week 6 schedule

Tazewell at Grundy

Chilhowie at Honaker

Betsy Layne (Ky.) at Hurley


BLUE RIDGE:

Lord Botetourt;0;0;4;1

Franklin County;0;0;3;2

Staunton River;0;0;3;2

William Byrd;0;0;1;3

William Fleming;0;0;1;4

Northside;0;0;0;5


Week 6 schedule

William Byrd at Cave Spring


CUMBERLAND:

Rye Cove;2;0;5;0

J.I. Burton;1;0;2;2

Thomas Walker;1;1;1;4

Eastside;0;0;0;5

Twin Springs;0;1;2;2

Castlewood;0;2;1;4


Week 6 schedule

J.I. Burton at Eastside

Rye Cove at Lee

Thomas Walker at Union


DOGWOOD:

Appomattox County;1;0;2;3

William Campbell;1;0;2;3

Gretna;1;0;1;3

Chatham;0;1;2;2

Nelson County;0;0;1;3

Dan River;0;1;1;4

Altavista;0;1;0;5


Week 6 schedule

Altavista at Appomattox County

Nelson County at Chatham

Gretna at William Campbell


HOGOHEEGEE:

Patrick Henry-GS;1;0;3;2

Northwood;1;0;2;2

Lebanon;1;1;3;2

Holston;0;0;3;1

Rural Retreat;;0;0;2;2

Chilhowie;0;2;0;5


Week 6 schedule

Chilhowie at Honaker

Holston at Narrows

Lebanon at Gate City

Eastern Montgomery at Northwood

PH-Glade Spring at Rural Retreat


JEFFERSON:

Louisa County;2;0;5;0

Western Albemarle;2;0;4;1

Orange County;1;0;4;0

Albemarle;1;0;3;1

Fluvanna County;0;1;0;4

Monticello;0;1;0;4

Charlottesville;0;2;0;5

Goochland;0;2;0;5


Week 6 schedule

Orange County at Albemarle

Fluvanna County at Goochland

Monticello at Louisa County

Western Albemarle at Wilson Memorial


MOUNTAIN EMPIRE:

George Wythe;2;0;4;1

Galax;1;0;3;2

Fort Chiswell;1;1;1;4

Grayson County;0;0;4;0

Auburn;0;0;0;3

Giles;0;3;2;3

x-Bland County;0;0;0;2


Week 6 schedule

Fort Chiswell at Auburn

George Wythe at Graham

Grayson County at Covington


MOUNTAIN 7:

Ridgeview;2;0;4;0

Gate City;2;0;3;2

Union;1;1;3;2

Abingdon;1;1;2;3

Central-Wise;0;1;2;2

John Battle;0;1;1;4

Lee;0;2;2;2


Week 6 schedule

Abingdon at Central-Wise

Lebanon at Gate City

Rye Cove at Lee

Richlands at Ridgeview

Thomas Walker at Union


PIEDMONT:

Martinsville;1;0;4;0

Magna Vista;1;0;3;2

Bassett;0;0;2;2

Patrick County;0;0;1;3

George Washington;0;0;0;3

Halifax County;0;1;3;1

Tunstall;0;1;0;4

y-Mecklenburg County;0;0;1;4


Week 6 schedule

Magna Vista at Bassett

George Washington at Martinsville

Tunstall at Patrick County

Jefferson Forest at Halifax County

Amherst County at Mecklenburg County


PIONEER:

Narrows;0;0;2;1

Craig County;0;0;1;1

Bath County;0;0;2;2

Eastern Montgomery;0;0;1;3

Parry McCluer;0;0;1;3

Covington;0;0;0;5


Week 6 schedule

Bath County at Page County

Grayson County at Covington

Craig County at Mountain View-Quicksburg

Eastern Montgomery at Northwood

Holston at Narrows

Parry McCluer at Madison County


RIVER RIDGE:

Cave Spring;2;0;3;2

Salem;1;0;4;1

Christiansburg;0;0;3;1

Patrick Henry-Roanoke;0;0;3;1

Pulaski County;0;1;2;2

Hidden Valley;0;1;2;3

Blacksburg;0;1;0;4


Week 6 schedule

Patrick Henry-Roanoke at Blacksburg

William Byrd at Cave Spring

Salem at Christiansburg

Hidden Valley at Pulaski County


SEMINOLE:

Liberty Christian;2;0;5;0

Amherst County;2;0;4;0

Heritage;2;0;4;1

Brookville;1;1;4;1

E.C. Glass;1;1;4;1

Rustburg;0;2;3;2

Jefferson Forest;0;2;2;2

Liberty-Bedford;0;2;0;5


Week 6 schedule

Amherst County at Mecklenburg County

Jefferson Forest at Halifax County


SHENANDOAH:

Staunton;1;0;4;0

Stuarts Draft;1;0;4;0

Riverheads;1;0;3;1

Wilson Memorial;1;0;3;1

Fort Defiance;1;0;3;2

Buffalo Gap;0;0;3;1

Waynesboro;0;5;0;5


Week 6 schedule

Waynesboro at Buffalo Gap

Riverheads at Westmoreland County

Staunton at Harrisonburg

Stuarts Draft at Luray

Western Albemarle at Wilson Memorial


SOUTHWEST:

Graham;2;0;5;0

Tazewell;1;1;2;3

Marion;0;0;1;4

Virginia High;0;1;4;1

Richlands;0;1;1;4


Week 6 schedule

George Wythe at Graham

Richlands at Ridgeview

Tazewell at Grundy


THREE RIVERS:

Glenvar;1;0;3;2

Radford;0;0;5;0

Alleghany;0;0;4;1

Floyd County;0;0;3;1

James River;0;0;2;2

Carroll County;0;1;1;4


Week 6 schedule

Carroll County at Floyd County

James River at Glenvar

Radford at Alleghany


VALLEY:

Spotswood;0;0;4;1

Turner Ashby;0;0;3;2

Rockbridge County;0;0;2;3

Broadway;0;0;1;3

Harrisonburg;0;0;0;5


Week 6 schedule

Central-Woodstock at Broadway

Staunton at Harrisonburg


x-season canceled

y-not playing district schedule


