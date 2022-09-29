2022 Roanoke, SW & Central VA Football Standings + Schedule (9-28-22)
Below, you can find the standings for the districts that make up regions 4D, 3C, 3D, 2C, 2D, 1C and 1D along with upcoming schedules for this week (entering Week 5 action that starts on Sept. 22, 2022).
BLACK DIAMOND:
Team - District; Overall Record
Grundy;1;0;2;2
Hurley;0;0;4;1
Honaker;0;1;2;2
x-Twin Valley;0;0;0;1
Week 6 schedule
Tazewell at Grundy
Chilhowie at Honaker
Betsy Layne (Ky.) at Hurley
BLUE RIDGE:
Lord Botetourt;0;0;4;1
Franklin County;0;0;3;2
Staunton River;0;0;3;2
William Byrd;0;0;1;3
William Fleming;0;0;1;4
Northside;0;0;0;5
Week 6 schedule
William Byrd at Cave Spring
CUMBERLAND:
Rye Cove;2;0;5;0
J.I. Burton;1;0;2;2
Thomas Walker;1;1;1;4
Eastside;0;0;0;5
Twin Springs;0;1;2;2
Castlewood;0;2;1;4
Week 6 schedule
J.I. Burton at Eastside
Rye Cove at Lee
Thomas Walker at Union
DOGWOOD:
Appomattox County;1;0;2;3
William Campbell;1;0;2;3
Gretna;1;0;1;3
Chatham;0;1;2;2
Nelson County;0;0;1;3
Dan River;0;1;1;4
Altavista;0;1;0;5
Week 6 schedule
Altavista at Appomattox County
Nelson County at Chatham
Gretna at William Campbell
HOGOHEEGEE:
Patrick Henry-GS;1;0;3;2
Northwood;1;0;2;2
Lebanon;1;1;3;2
Holston;0;0;3;1
Rural Retreat;;0;0;2;2
Chilhowie;0;2;0;5
Week 6 schedule
Chilhowie at Honaker
Holston at Narrows
Lebanon at Gate City
Eastern Montgomery at Northwood
PH-Glade Spring at Rural Retreat
JEFFERSON:
Louisa County;2;0;5;0
Western Albemarle;2;0;4;1
Orange County;1;0;4;0
Albemarle;1;0;3;1
Fluvanna County;0;1;0;4
Monticello;0;1;0;4
Charlottesville;0;2;0;5
Goochland;0;2;0;5
Week 6 schedule
Orange County at Albemarle
Fluvanna County at Goochland
Monticello at Louisa County
Western Albemarle at Wilson Memorial
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE:
George Wythe;2;0;4;1
Galax;1;0;3;2
Fort Chiswell;1;1;1;4
Grayson County;0;0;4;0
Auburn;0;0;0;3
Giles;0;3;2;3
x-Bland County;0;0;0;2
Week 6 schedule
Fort Chiswell at Auburn
George Wythe at Graham
Grayson County at Covington
MOUNTAIN 7:
Ridgeview;2;0;4;0
Gate City;2;0;3;2
Union;1;1;3;2
Abingdon;1;1;2;3
Central-Wise;0;1;2;2
John Battle;0;1;1;4
Lee;0;2;2;2
Week 6 schedule
Abingdon at Central-Wise
Lebanon at Gate City
Rye Cove at Lee
Richlands at Ridgeview
Thomas Walker at Union
PIEDMONT:
Martinsville;1;0;4;0
Magna Vista;1;0;3;2
Bassett;0;0;2;2
Patrick County;0;0;1;3
George Washington;0;0;0;3
Halifax County;0;1;3;1
Tunstall;0;1;0;4
y-Mecklenburg County;0;0;1;4
Week 6 schedule
Magna Vista at Bassett
George Washington at Martinsville
Tunstall at Patrick County
Jefferson Forest at Halifax County
Amherst County at Mecklenburg County
PIONEER:
Narrows;0;0;2;1
Craig County;0;0;1;1
Bath County;0;0;2;2
Eastern Montgomery;0;0;1;3
Parry McCluer;0;0;1;3
Covington;0;0;0;5
Week 6 schedule
Bath County at Page County
Grayson County at Covington
Craig County at Mountain View-Quicksburg
Eastern Montgomery at Northwood
Holston at Narrows
Parry McCluer at Madison County
RIVER RIDGE:
Cave Spring;2;0;3;2
Salem;1;0;4;1
Christiansburg;0;0;3;1
Patrick Henry-Roanoke;0;0;3;1
Pulaski County;0;1;2;2
Hidden Valley;0;1;2;3
Blacksburg;0;1;0;4
Week 6 schedule
Patrick Henry-Roanoke at Blacksburg
William Byrd at Cave Spring
Salem at Christiansburg
Hidden Valley at Pulaski County
SEMINOLE:
Liberty Christian;2;0;5;0
Amherst County;2;0;4;0
Heritage;2;0;4;1
Brookville;1;1;4;1
E.C. Glass;1;1;4;1
Rustburg;0;2;3;2
Jefferson Forest;0;2;2;2
Liberty-Bedford;0;2;0;5
Week 6 schedule
Amherst County at Mecklenburg County
Jefferson Forest at Halifax County
SHENANDOAH:
Staunton;1;0;4;0
Stuarts Draft;1;0;4;0
Riverheads;1;0;3;1
Wilson Memorial;1;0;3;1
Fort Defiance;1;0;3;2
Buffalo Gap;0;0;3;1
Waynesboro;0;5;0;5
Week 6 schedule
Waynesboro at Buffalo Gap
Riverheads at Westmoreland County
Staunton at Harrisonburg
Stuarts Draft at Luray
Western Albemarle at Wilson Memorial
SOUTHWEST:
Graham;2;0;5;0
Tazewell;1;1;2;3
Marion;0;0;1;4
Virginia High;0;1;4;1
Richlands;0;1;1;4
Week 6 schedule
George Wythe at Graham
Richlands at Ridgeview
Tazewell at Grundy
THREE RIVERS:
Glenvar;1;0;3;2
Radford;0;0;5;0
Alleghany;0;0;4;1
Floyd County;0;0;3;1
James River;0;0;2;2
Carroll County;0;1;1;4
Week 6 schedule
Carroll County at Floyd County
James River at Glenvar
Radford at Alleghany
VALLEY:
Spotswood;0;0;4;1
Turner Ashby;0;0;3;2
Rockbridge County;0;0;2;3
Broadway;0;0;1;3
Harrisonburg;0;0;0;5
Week 6 schedule
Central-Woodstock at Broadway
Staunton at Harrisonburg
x-season canceled
y-not playing district schedule