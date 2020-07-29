2022 OL Trevyon Green talks massive weight loss & recruiting
Offensive lineman Trevyon Green has had a very interesting journey so far in his career. The Chester (Va.) Life Christian Academy standout has been a known commodity for quite a while but recently reclassified from the 2021 class to the 2022 class. There are a lot of offers on his sheet already but many teams are looking forward to seeing the progress he's made since the end of last season.
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
"All the schools are very interested but they want to see me in person to see my body and how everything changed," Green said. "When I was 390-pounds I would go into a school and they'd ask if I can move. Now I've lost the weight and am down to 355-pounds now they just want to see me move.
"Recruiting is going well but it's not really crazy right now." he said. "Maryland, Boston College, North Carolina, and Pittsburgh are staying in touch.
"I'm trying to get in contact with coach Beatty at Pittsburgh," said Green. "Coach Brawley at Maryland and I are cool and are always talking. Coach Searels from North Carolina and I talk a lot. The Boston College coaches stay in touch. I haven't done any virtual visits but I want to visit all these schools once the pandemic is over."
RIVALS' REACTION...
Green's dramatic weight loss has been impressive and should help his stock rise with many college football teams. He's always been very agile for his size and is as strong as they come but developing his the technical aspects of his game has always been a bit of a challenge. Now that Green is in better physical shape, expect his game to progress by leaps and bounds as we head into the fall.