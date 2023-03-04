Coaches recently gathered to select the 2022-23 All-Region 6A Boys Basketball Teams.

Earning Player of the Year was Landstown senior Ethan Ward, a 6-foot-7 senior center who helped the Eagles reach the State Tournament for the seventh time since 2005.

Through 22 games, Ward was averaging 12.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game. In that span, he posted 10 double-doubles.

Chosen as Coach of the Year was Oscar Smith's LaVar Griffin, who guided the Tigers to their first regional crown in program history and a 25-1 start that includes a 79-52 triumph over Forest Park in the VHSL Class 6 State Tournament quarterfinals.

Entering the State Semis, Griffin boasts a career record with the Tigers of 260-136 overall in 17 seasons.



