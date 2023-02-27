2022-23 All-Beach District Girls Hoops Teams
Coaches recently gathered to select the 2022-23 All-Beach District Girls Basketball Teams
Zakiya Stephenson of Princess Anne was selected as Player of the Year with 171 votes.
Set to play her College Basketball in the SEC at Ole Miss, Stephenson averaged 16.2 points, 7.1 steals, 5.9 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game for a Lady Cavs squad that concluded the regular season at 20-1 overall. Stephenson also earned Defensive Player of the Year honors.
Chosen as co-Coaches of the Year were Darnell Dozier from Princess Anne and Jason Clark of Salem. Both teams are set to square off the Region 5A Championship on February 27th at the Norfolk Scope after punching their ticket to the State Tournament with regional semifinal victories.
For Dozier, a member of the VHSL Hall of Fame, he's 708-57 overall in 28 seasons heading into that game after his squad earned a 16th consecutive State Playoff berth. Clark, a former standout at Kellam High and then at UVA, led Salem to a 17-4 regular season mark.
Caroline Casady, a freshman who averaged 13.8 points and 10.4 rebounds per game for Kellam, received Newcomer of the Year honors with seven votes. Micala Poe of Bayside received two of the other three votes.
Below are the total votes for the First and Second team.
ALL-BEACH DISTRICT GIRLS FIRST TEAM:
Zakiya Stephenson, Princess Anne (171)
Elyseia Brown, Salem (141)
Jenesis Hill, Landstown (128)
Zakyah Lindsay, Kempsville (116)
Tinasia Spencer, Princess Anne (103)
Kenya Ramsey, Kempsville (102)
Caroline Casady, Kellam (94)
Jessie Ware, Bayside (T-87)
Cyntiah Braden, First Colonial (T-87)
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Zakiya Stephenson (Princess Anne)
CO-COACH OF THE YEAR: Darnell Dozier (Princess Anne)
CO-COACH OF THE YEAR: Jason Clark (Salem-VB)
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Zakiya Stephenson (Princess Anne)
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Caroline Casady (Kellam)
ALL-BEACH DISTRICT GIRLS SECOND TEAM:
Molly Spain, Kellam (60)
Yvette Sandifer, Landstown (59)
Keyandra Ware, Green Run (57)
Inayah Lendow, Salem (T-43)
Micala Poe, Bayside (T-43)
Samara Williams, Ocean Lakes (35)
Hailey Harris, Princess Anne (30)
Taylor Urick, First Colonial (T-28)
Alyssa Arboneaux, Kellam (T-28)
ALL-BEACH DISTRICT GIRLS DEFENSIVE TEAM:
Zakiya Stephenson, Princess Anne
Yvette Sandifer, Landstown
Elyseia Brown, Salem
Jessie Ware, Bayside
Cyntiah Braden, First Colonial
Jatori Jones, Kempsville