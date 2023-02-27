Coaches recently gathered to select the 2022-23 All-Beach District Girls Basketball Teams

Zakiya Stephenson of Princess Anne was selected as Player of the Year with 171 votes.

Set to play her College Basketball in the SEC at Ole Miss, Stephenson averaged 16.2 points, 7.1 steals, 5.9 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game for a Lady Cavs squad that concluded the regular season at 20-1 overall. Stephenson also earned Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Chosen as co-Coaches of the Year were Darnell Dozier from Princess Anne and Jason Clark of Salem. Both teams are set to square off the Region 5A Championship on February 27th at the Norfolk Scope after punching their ticket to the State Tournament with regional semifinal victories.

For Dozier, a member of the VHSL Hall of Fame, he's 708-57 overall in 28 seasons heading into that game after his squad earned a 16th consecutive State Playoff berth. Clark, a former standout at Kellam High and then at UVA, led Salem to a 17-4 regular season mark.

Caroline Casady, a freshman who averaged 13.8 points and 10.4 rebounds per game for Kellam, received Newcomer of the Year honors with seven votes. Micala Poe of Bayside received two of the other three votes.

