2021 VISAA Baseball Tournament Brackets

The 2021 VISAA Baseball State Tournament Brackets are set for all three divisions across the sport.

"Our committee spent several hours looking at everyone’s strength of schedule, power rankings and results to determine the pairings," declared VISAA Baseball Chairman Chad Byler. "They have done a great job volunteering their time for VISAA Baseball throughout this unique season."

See the full brackets at the link below.

Click Here for 2021 VISAA State Baseball Tournament Brackets



