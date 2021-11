FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE November 7, 2021

Charlottesville, VA -- The 2021 VHSL First Round Football Region Playoffs are now on the VHSL website, along with the Final Ratings and Top 20 rankings.

Playoff Pairings Brackets - https://www.vhsl.org/brackets/football/

Please click the links below:

Final Weekly Ratings

Final Top 20 Region Rankings