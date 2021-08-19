2021 Norfolk State Basketball Team Camp Schedule

The reigning MEAC Champs of Norfolk State University and Coach Robert Jones will be holding their annual Basketball Team Camp on the school's campus from Friday, August 20th through Sunday, August 22nd, concluding with a Championship game.

A total of 24 varsity teams will be participating, including 20 from the state of Virginia. The other four feature two North Carolina squads, a team from Georgia and visitor out of New Jersey.

Games will be played hourly in both Joseph Echols Arena and Gills Gymnasium at NSU.

To view the Full Schedule, click here. Stay tuned to VirginiaPreps.com and Matthew Hatfield's Twitter feed - @hatfieldsports - for updates.



