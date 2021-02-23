2021 Culpeper Spring Football Preview
Standing in the middle of a swampy practice field behind Culpeper Middle School on a 40-degree Tuesday afternoon, James Ford felt right at home.Ford, Culpeper High School’s head football coach, is ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news