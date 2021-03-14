VirginiaPreps - 2021 All-Beach District Girls Hoops Teams

2021 All-Beach District Girls Hoops Teams
Coaches recently selected the 2020-21 All-Beach District Girls Basketball Teams.
Earning Player of the Year honors was Princess Anne senior Aziaha James, who finished her Lady Cavaliers career with four State Championship rings.
Signed to play College Basketball at NC State, James scored 32 points in her Princess Anne finale, a 56-41 victory over Patrick Henry-Roanoke in the Class 5 State Championship. She scored 28 points over the final three periods of play to help the Lady Cavs pull away in a game that was tied at 12-apiece heading to the second quarter.
As a junior, James averaged 18.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 4.7 steals and 2.1 assists per game with 73 points scored in a pair of State Tournament wins. This past February, she helped Princess Anne capture its 12th state title and eighth in a row, both VHSL records.
Earning Coach of the Year honors was Kellam's Brook Parker.
You can see the Full Teams as selected by the coaches below...
FIRST TEAM ALL-BEACH DISTRICT GIRLS HOOPS:
F - Michelle Ojo, 6-0, Sr. Princess Anne
G - Zakiya Stephenson, 5-6, Soph. Princess Anne
F - Haley Brewster, 5-10, Sr. Kellam
G - Maddie Obal, 5-5, Sr. Kellam
C - Tatiana Brown, 5-10, Jr. Tallwood
G - Quiana Vazquez, 5-7, Jr. Salem
G - Victoria Valencia, 5-5, Sr. Bayside
G - Yvette Sandifer, 5-5, Soph. Landstown
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Aziaha James (Princess Anne)
COACH OF THE YEAR: Brook Parker (Kellam)
SECOND TEAM ALL-BEACH DISTRICT GIRLS HOOPS:
F - Amaris Felton, 5-8, Sr. Salem
F - Zakyah Lindsay, 5-7, Fr. Kempsville
C - Korinne Piper, 5-11, Sr. Kellam
G - Cyriah Griffin, 5-8, Fr. Princess Anne
G - Peyton Curney, 5-6, Soph. Landstown
F - Alexia Lindsey, 5-9, Sr. Princess Anne
G - Anasia Olds, 5-8, Fr. Cox
F - Brianna Rucker, 5-8, Sr. Bayside
HONORABLE MENTION ALL-BEACH DISTRICT GIRLS HOOPS:
G - Jessie Ware, 5-5, Fr, Bayside
F - Erin Cason, 5-8, Fr, Kellam
G - Marisa Goodwin, 5-7, Sr, Kellam
F - Pariz Minor, 5-10, Jr, Landstown
G - Olivia O'Neil, 5-4, Fr, Ocean Lakes
F - Gabby Steinhauser, 5-8, Sr, Ocean Lakes
F - Riley Sheridan, 5-11, Jr, Salem
G - Destanie Ambers, 5-7, Fr, Tallwood
G - Kiara Brown, 5-6, Fr, Tallwood
G - Savana Cruz, 5-4, Jr, Tallwood
F - Hannah McRitchie, 6-0, Jr, Tallwood