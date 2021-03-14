VirginiaPreps - 2021 All-Beach District Girls Hoops Teams

Coaches recently selected the 2020-21 All-Beach District Girls Basketball Teams.

Earning Player of the Year honors was Princess Anne senior Aziaha James, who finished her Lady Cavaliers career with four State Championship rings.

Signed to play College Basketball at NC State, James scored 32 points in her Princess Anne finale, a 56-41 victory over Patrick Henry-Roanoke in the Class 5 State Championship. She scored 28 points over the final three periods of play to help the Lady Cavs pull away in a game that was tied at 12-apiece heading to the second quarter.

As a junior, James averaged 18.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 4.7 steals and 2.1 assists per game with 73 points scored in a pair of State Tournament wins. This past February, she helped Princess Anne capture its 12th state title and eighth in a row, both VHSL records.

Earning Coach of the Year honors was Kellam's Brook Parker.

You can see the Full Teams as selected by the coaches below...



