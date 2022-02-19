2021-22 All-Beach District Basketball Teams

Coaches recently gathered to select the 2021-22 All-Beach District Boys Basketball Teams.

Earning Player of the Year was Boston College signee and Landstown senior guard Donald Hand Jr.

For an Eagles team that is 16-4 overall, Hand Jr. is averaging 24.9 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.6 steals per game. He's led the Eagles to the State Tournament in two of his first three seasons in the program, including helping them win their first State Championship during the 2018-19 campaign.

Going into the playoffs, Hand Jr. has scored 1537 points in his Eagles career, surpassing the previous school record held by Michael Christmas.

Hand's step father, Dwight Robinson, was chosen as the Beach District Coach of the Year. To date, Robinson is 364-149 overall in 21 seasons at the helm of Landstown, which has won three regional titles and been to the State Tournament on six occasions.

Kempsville junior guard Montrell Bynum has been named the Beach District Defensive Player of the Year. Bynum was key in the Chiefs starting out 9-0 and earning the No. 3 seed for the Region 5A Tournament with a 14-5 mark.

Below are the Full Teams...



