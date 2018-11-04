It was a big weekend for Michigan and one of the commits the Wolverines landed was 2020 running back Tim Baldwin . The junior out of Ashburn (Va.) Broad Run was on hand for the win over Penn State and that was enough to put Michigan over the edge.

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

"I fell in love with the campus on my visit in the spring and I love the coacHing staff and their philosophies which fit my running styles snd styles in general as an athlete," Baldwin said via text. "I also love how Michigan is a very well known school without the athletics which is the main thing for me being able to graduate from a prestigious school with a masters but still have to opportunity to succeed on the field and give me the opportunity for the next phases of my life whatever that be.

"It was great everyone and the fans make sure they spoke to me and made it feel like a family," he said. "The Big house is a great place to be love the atmosphere.

"I’m close with coach Jay," said Baldwin. "I also got a chance to meet some strength coaches and really talked to them about taking my skills to the next level and the mindset of training.

"I am familiar with some of the commits," he said. "I’ve seen Quinten Johnson around and spoke to him a couple times. Look forward to getting to know all new teammates!"

RIVALS' REACTION...

Baldwin is good back out of Northern Virginia that shows toughness and explosiveness when the ball is in his hands. He isn't a burner but he is elusive and does a good job catching the ball out of the backfield. At 5-foot-11, 197-pounds, Baldwin has plenty of room to fill out and it will be interesting to see how Michigan chooses to develop his frame for their needs. The Wolverines hold a commitment from two running backs in the 2019 class and it feels like they may not be done at this position in the 2020 class.