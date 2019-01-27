Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-27 10:56:00 -0600') }} football

2020 OL Adams talks WVU offer

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Keenan Cummings
Woodbridge (Va.) 2020 offensive tackle Reuben Adams has seen his recruitment start to take off with a number of new scholarship offers in recent weeks.

One of those has been from West Virginia and now a visit could be in the works soon.

