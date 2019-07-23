News More News
2020 CB Elijah Gaines Discusses Notre Dame, Top 7 Schools

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
An update on Elijah Gaines, who talks about the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and his top schools (Will Garlick)

On June 22, Alexandria (Va.) Episcopal cornerback Elijah Gaines released a top seven schools list. Making the cut for the 6-foot-2, 190-pounder was Duke, Michigan, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Penn State, Syracuse, and Virginia.

"I feel like those seven schools fit the criteria that I'm looking for in the college that I want to go to," Gaines said. "I'm looking for three things: community, education, and good football. I feel like those seven schools had a good mixture of those three things."

Gaines hasn't taken any official visits yet, but he is scheduled to officially visit Michigan on November 30. He also plans to unofficially visit North Carolina this Saturday.

