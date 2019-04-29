10 athletes, coaches, and contributors will be inducted to the HOF on Sunday, June 23;

3rd Annual VHSL Golf Tournament tees off on Monday, June 24





CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA — The 2019 Virginia High School Hall of Fame, sponsored by the Virginia High School League (VHSL), welcomes its 10 newest members who have made outstanding contributions to high school athletic and activity programs. The 30th Annual Hall of Fame induction dinner is Sunday, June 23, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Charlottesville.

The Class of 2019 includes: five athletes (Billy Baber – Western Albemarle, Natalie Baird Etheridge – Park View-Sterling, Kenny Easley – Oscar Smith, Larry Stepney – Norview, Rebecca Wakefield-Snider – Woodbridge); three coaches (Jeffrey Custer – Christiansburg/Woodbridge/Gar-Field/Lake Braddock), Bill Dee – Southampton/ Phoebus/Oscar Smith, Lou Sorrentino – George Mason/Culpeper County/C.D. Hylton/Mountain View), and two contributors (Nancy Burke –George C. Marshall/South Lakes, Ernie Hicks – Richlands).





Tickets are $35 and can be purchased on-line: https://gofan.co/app/school/VHSL/Hall-of-Fame.





The Virginia High School League 3rd Annual Golf Tournament sponsored by VACORP is the day after the HOF banquet on Monday, June 24 at Spring Creek Golf Course, in Gordonsville. The tournament is a Captain’s Choice with an 11:00 AM – Shotgun Start. To register: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfGlUEbbbGRU8DUcXhT7K0pFvGN_10vZxLBh8ahW1lOOPiXXw/viewform





The Hall is dedicated to preserving the rich heritage of outstanding achievements by students and adults in sports and activities within Virginia’s public high schools.

Athletes are eligible for consideration 10 years after completion of their high school careers and are judged primarily for their achievements in interscholastic sports. Coaches are eligible after 15 years of experience or upon retirement and are judged on the merits of their achievements at the high school level. Contributors are professionals who have rendered significant services in some other capacity such as administration, academic activities, officiating, media or sports medicine.

Members of the Class of 2019 will bring total membership to 295.



