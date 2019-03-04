2019 VHSL Basketball Selected Semifinals to Stream Live on the NFHS Network





WHO: 2019 VHSL Basketball Championships

WHAT: Live Coverage of VHSL Semifinals

WHEN: March 4-5, 2019





WHERE: Fans can watch the VHSL Basketball Championships live online with a subscription at www.NFHSnetwork.com/vhsl.





Monday, March 4 Class 6 Boys Semifinals:

South County vs Lake Braddock - Click Here to Watch



Monday, March 4 Class 5 Boys Semifinals

Potomac Falls vs Freedom-South Riding - Click Here to Watch





Tuesday, March 5 Class 3 Boys Semifinals

Northside vs Cave Spring - Click Here to Watch









