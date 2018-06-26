2019 RB Jordan Houston Pleased With Notre Dame Camp Performance
Notre Dame’s skills camp on June 22 was full of prospect from the classes of 2020 and 2021, but there were a few 2019 prospects in town as well.
One of the 2019 prospects in town was Jordan Houston, a three-star all-purpose back from Oakton (Va.) Flint Hills School.
Houston, the No. 7 all-purpose back in the class of 2019, said he was fired up to land the invite to the camp.
