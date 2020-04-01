News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-01 15:59:32 -0500') }} basketball Edit

2019-20 All-Region 5A Basketball Teams

Jacob Cooper has been a major reason why Green Run is 59-0 - including 11-0 this past season - when they score 70 or more points in a game
Jacob Cooper has been a major reason why Green Run is 59-0 - including 11-0 this past season - when they score 70 or more points in a game (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
Publisher
@hatfieldsports
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts High School Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Coaches recently practiced social distancing at the end of March by selecting the 2019-20 All-Region 5A Boys & Girls Basketball Teams via Zoom video conferencing.Earning Player of the Year honors o...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}