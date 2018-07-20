It is the moment football fans in the region have been waiting for since Highland Springs and Hopewell walked off the fields of Hampton and William & Mary in December. Football is back! The season a little more than a month away... practice will be underway in a week.

I recall when I was merely a fan like so many of you and how jacked I would be at this time of the year... I recall many evenings riding through my old stomping grounds of Varina and Highland Springs and seeing the boys of fall sweating it out in the summer.

I can recall finding Varina's schedule at the FasMart in July rather than the vast resources we have now days on the internet.

As I got older my stomping grounds are now Hanover... In years past I've seen the Confederates out there sweating it our or the Hawks over on 301.

As August descends upon us we will begin to notice the days getting shorter... Those humid days in July will give way to fall like temperatures and a reminder that the season is fast approaching.

It won't be long before we are sitting in those stands on a Friday night, smell of hot dogs, cheese fries, funnel cakes, fish fries, chicken tenders... you name it, depending on the stadium you visit you will smell something divine.

It won't be long before we have the sounds of bands and cheerleaders filling our ears in a chorus that will be music to our ears. Just as the sounds of those armchair quarterbacks and bleacher coaches will be.... at least until the third or fourth game, lol!

Nothing will be as sweet however as the sounds of coaches yelling plays across the field, arguing with refs or the gladiators of the fall crashing into one another for us fans, for their future and for the prize awaiting in December...

Over the next few weeks you will have much to read as we countdown to August 23rd when the first games are played...

Who has the toughest schedule?

What are the must see games?

How good will each team be?

Can Highland Springs make it four in a row?

Can Hopewell go back-to-back?

Who are contenders? Who are pretenders?

How will the new coaches fare in their first season?

How will the second year coaches fare?

How will Hermitage look without Coach Kane on the sidelines?





So many questions and over the next month we will provide answers to those and so much more.

I hope you are as ready as I am because it's go time!