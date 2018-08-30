Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-30 13:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

2018 Patrick Henry Patriots Ready To Roll With Junior Heavy Team!

Danny Lewis • VirginiaPreps.com
@CRF4Dan
Staff Writer
2017 marks my fifth year covering the Richmond Region for VirginiaPreps. Prior to coming on board as a staff writer, I was a longtime contributor and fan of the site since 2001.

Two years ago the Patriots had their best season since 2006... The Patriots went 7-3 and reached the second round of the playoffs in 2016. Then Coach Davis left and the Patriots took some losses to...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}