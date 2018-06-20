2018 ODU Basketball Team Camp Schedule
The 2018 Old Dominion University Basketball Team Camp gets underway on Friday, June 22nd and runs through Sunday, June 24th, concluding with tournament play.
A total of 39 teams - 30 varsity and nine junior varsity - will partake in the action.
View the Full Schedule at the link below (subject to change), plus keep it tuned to VirginiaPreps.com as well as @hatfieldsports on Twitter for more updates to come + coverage from the event.
Schedule for the 2018 ODU Basketball Team Camp Here
Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him every Saturday at 10 AM to Noon on ESPN Radio 94.1.