{{ timeAgo('2018-06-20 15:55:41 -0500') }} basketball Edit

2018 ODU Basketball Team Camp Schedule

Jeff Jones has compiled a record of 114-58, including 61-27 in CUSA, in five seasons at the helm at ODU
The 2018 Old Dominion University Basketball Team Camp gets underway on Friday, June 22nd and runs through Sunday, June 24th, concluding with tournament play.

A total of 39 teams - 30 varsity and nine junior varsity - will partake in the action.

View the Full Schedule at the link below (subject to change), plus keep it tuned to VirginiaPreps.com as well as @hatfieldsports on Twitter for more updates to come + coverage from the event.


Schedule for the 2018 ODU Basketball Team Camp Here



