The 2018 Old Dominion University Basketball Team Camp gets underway on Friday, June 22nd and runs through Sunday, June 24th, concluding with tournament play.

A total of 39 teams - 30 varsity and nine junior varsity - will partake in the action.

View the Full Schedule at the link below (subject to change), plus keep it tuned to VirginiaPreps.com as well as @hatfieldsports on Twitter for more updates to come + coverage from the event.



Schedule for the 2018 ODU Basketball Team Camp Here



